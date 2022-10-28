Musalia Mudavadi: I will concentrate on my duties as Prime Cabinet Secretary

The Prime Cabinet Secretary (PCM) Musalia Mudavadi has deferred his quest for the presidency and will serve in his current position after he relinquished his party leadership position in the Amani National Congress (ANC).

Party officials on Thursday told Journalists at the Amani House in Nairobi that the immediate former ANC party leader will now concentrate on his State duties while Lamu Governor Issa Timamy will steer party affairs as party leader in an acting capacity.

ANC Secretary General Simon Gikuru said that whereas Mr Mudavadi has the ambition to serve the country as president, he will continue to serve in his new capacity following his appointment by President William Ruto.

“His (Mudavadi) dream to serve Kenyans has today got a new lease of life but to serve the people of Kenya does not mean he must be the President of Kenya at this point in time,” Mr Gikuru told Journalists at ANC party headquarters.

Kenyans' interests

He pointed out that Mr Mudavadi had demonstrated that he puts the interest of Kenyans first in his political career and will continue to do so by serving in his new role.

Asked whether Mr Mudavadi will make his second stab at the presidency in 2027 or 2032, ANC co-deputy party leader captain Abdi Yare said the PCS will cross that bridge at an opportune time.

“We will cross that bridge when we reach there. For now, he has got a new appointment and he is satisfied with that new appointment,” Mr Yare said.

Mr Mudavadi first vied for the presidency in 2013 and in 2017 endorsed Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party leader Raila Odinga who contested for the top seat on the defunct National Super Alliance (Nasa) ticket.

In 2022, even though his ANC party endorsed him for the top seat, he threw his weight behind then-Deputy President William Ruto of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), now President of Kenya.

ANC officials and legislators lauded President Ruto for keeping to his promise and appointing Mr Mudavadi as the PCS.

“This appointment serves as a clear illustration of President Ruto’s commitment to honest, truthful and dependable politics,” Mr Gikuru said.

He went on: “It equally confirms the president’s deep trust in the leadership aptitude and ideology of Hon Mudavadi.”

Mr Gikuru assured president Ruto, his deputy Rigathi Gachagua and other cabinet members of Mr Mudavadi’s commitment to work with them “side by side to steer the Kenya Kwanza government in restoring the economic, social and political dignity of all Kenyans.”

“This is true to the Kenya Kwanza manifesto that is simplified in the mantra Kazi ni Kazi – Pesa Mfukoni.”

Experience

He pointed out that Mr Mudavadi brings to the office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary a “robust legacy of great experience in statecraft buttressed by strong patriotic values, a culture of integrity and statesmanship demonstrated throughout his service to the nation and in his style of politics.”

Emuhaya MP Omboko Milemba and his Shinyalu counterpart Fredrick Ikana said President Ruto’s appointment of Mr Mudavadi demonstrates that he is a “honest leader steering away from the politics of conmanship.”

“Indeed President Ruto is an honest leader who is steering away from the politics of conmanship and adhering to honest, diligence and promises he made to his friends during the campaigns,” Mr Milemba said.

Mr Ikana lauded President Ruto over what he termed as keeping his promises to his allies.