ANC picks Governor Issa Timamy to replace Mudavadi as leader

Amani National Congress (ANC) has nominated Lamu Governor Issa Timamy as its leader in an acting capacity following the exit of Musalia Mudavadi.

Mr Mudavadi relinquished his position as ANC Party Leader after he was appointed by President William Ruto to the docket of Prime Cabinet Secretary.

Mr Mudavadi will coordinate legislative policy and chair Principal Secretary Committees to supervise the delivery of government projects.

"Musalia Mudavadi relinquished his ANC Party Leader following his nomination for appointment as Prime Cabinet Secretary of the Republic of Kenya. This is in accordance with Article 77 (2) of the Constitution of Kenya,"

"The ANC Council has since nominated Governor Issa Timamy as the Acting Party Leader in accordance with the ANC Party Constitution," reads a notice dated October 26 signed by ANC Secretary General Simon Gikuru addressed to all party organs and members.

Only the President, Deputy President and MPs are exempted from the provision since they are elected through universal suffrage.

Party's top brass

“A full-time State officer shall not participate in any other gainful employment. Any appointed State officer shall not hold office in a political party,” reads Article 77 (1, 2) of the Constitution.

Already, former National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi who is poised to assume the role of Attorney General today had resigned as Party Leader of the Democratic Party (DP).

Mr Muturi had suggested that to fill the leadership vacuum, the party’s top brass should appoint Mbeere North MP George Kiringa in an acting capacity but the party’s National Executive Council (NEC), which sat down on Thursday decided to pick its patron Joseph Munyao until next year when it will conduct elections.

“We are grateful to President William Ruto for honouring us with the position of Attorney General. We are humbled by the gesture because he has fulfilled his promise. Following the resignation of Justin Muturi who was our Party Leader, the NEC in its meeting decided to hand over the position to our Patron because it is always left for a person who can be a presidential or governor candidate,” DP chairman Esau Kioni told the Nation.