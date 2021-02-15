Mukhisa Kituyi unveils bid for State House

Mukhisa Kituyi

Dr Mukhisa Kituyi addressing the media at Serena Hotel, Nairobi, on February 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Patrick Lang'at

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Dr Kituyi said he had the best policies yet on economic recovery, and challenged his competitors to counter his proposal.

  • In an interview with the Nation, Dr Kituyi rubbished claims he is a project in the 2022 State House race.

Dr Mukhisa Kituyi on Sunday formally announced his bid for the presidency in next year’s General Election.

