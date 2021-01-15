Unctad boss Mukhisa Kituyi to step down on Feb 15

Dr Mukhisa Kituyi will step down next month from his role as secretary-general of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad).

Unctad reported this in a statement on Friday, following an announcement by Dr Kituyi, who has served the agency since September 1, 2013.

Dr Kituyi was appointed the seventh Unctad secretary-general on that date and reappointed for another four-year term in July 2017, the term beginning on September 1 that year.

The 65-year-old intends to vie for president in the 2022 General Election.

He has joined several other leaders, including Deputy President William Ruto and Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Dr Kituyi was a powerful minister during President Mwai Kibaki’s regime.

He says he is ready to contest against the political bigwigs and that he can ably serve Kenyans owing to his international experience.

He has already started touring the country for meetings with key people as he plans to form a team to work on his bid.



