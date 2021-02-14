Prime

Mukhisa Kituyi: ‘I will be in 2022 race for State House’

Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi

Former United Nations Conference on Trade and Development secretary-general, Dr Mukhisa Kutuyi, during the Kusi Ideas Festival in Kigali, Rwanda.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Mike Owuor

In an exclusive interview ahead of his return to Kenya today after resigning as Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), former Cabinet Minister and MP, Dr Mukhisa Kituyi, talks to Sunday Nation Editor Mike Owuor about his presidential ambitions, relationship with key political players, the Building Bridges Initiative, Covid-19 and the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement

