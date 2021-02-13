Mukhisa who? Like Wangari before him, Kituyi may remain unsung hero at home

 President Uhuru Kenyatta (right) and Dr Mukhisa Kituyi at State House, Nairobi in 2016.

Photo credit: File | PSCU

By  Kamau Ngotho

What you need to know:

  • Dr Kituyi is clearly way above average in intellect and eloquence.
  • He is the first Kenyan to have climbed that high in the international arena.

In the same month Kenyan heroine and Nobel laureate Wangari Mathai has been shortlisted for the honours of having the longest tunnel in Belgium capital Brussels named after her, another illustrious Kenyan, Dr Mukhisa Kituyi, is returning home after a sterling career as the Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) in Geneva.

