Leaders back Western unity amid push to pass BBI bill

Calls for unity in Western dominated a meeting convened to push for the speedy passage of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Constitutional Amendment Bill by county assemblies in Kakamega, Vihiga, Busia, Bungoma and Trans Nzoia.

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi, his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetang’ula and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya called for a truce among the region’s political bigwigs to enable them focus on a single presidential candidate for the 2022 General Election.

On Saturday, Mr Mudavadi, Mr Wetang’ula, and Mr Oparanya shared the podium as they listened to conditions set by MCAs from the region for passing the Bill.

The ward reps vowed to shoot it down if they do not receive the Sh2 million car grant promised by President Uhuru Kenyatta. They further demanded Sh300,000 for conducting civic education at the grassroots.

In attendance were Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) Secretary General Francis Atwoli, Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, governors Sospeter Ojaamong (Busia), Wycliffe Wangamati (Bungoma), Wilbur Ottichilo (Vihiga), and MPs Chris Wamalwa (Kiminini) and Alfred Agoi (Sabatia). Mr Wetang’ula said Western was united in supporting the BBI.

“That is why we are sitting here as a regional leadership and walking together in the same direction with the rest of the country. But this unity needs to continue outside of the BBI so that economic benefits can reach the region and empower our people,” said the Bungoma Senator.

He said constant political bickering has hindered the region’s development.

“It is upon us as leaders to use this momentum from the BBI process to promote unity so that we can ride on our numerical strength to inherit the presidency,” Mr Wetang’ula stated. He pointed out that the region commanded a huge population but was divided, which hindered its quest in national leadership.

“On May 1, 2017 during the Labour Day, I introduced the proposal to revisit the constitution to do away with the issue of electoral violence. I am glad that this proposal was appreciated by many people,” said Mr Atwoli.

He added:“I appreciate that today, we are sitting here with Mudavadi, Wetang’ula, Oparanya and all governors, and MCAs from this region. Let us promote this spirit beyond the BBI,” advised Mr Atwoli.

Earlier, Ms Gladys Analo, an MCA from Vihiga County, was heckled by her counterparts from Kakamega when she introduced the issue of identifying the region’s kingpin.

“We need to identify one leader who will be looked upon as the regional leader in matters of politics and development,” said Ms Analo amid jeers from the MCAs from Kakamega.

Both Mudavadi and Oparanya have been scrambling for the regional leadership even though Mr Mudavadi was “endorsed” by Mr Atwoli at Bukhungu Stadium on November 30, 2016 with Mr Oparanya as his deputy.