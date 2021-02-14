Leaders back Western unity amid push to pass BBI bill

ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi

ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi addresses MCAs from the Western region on the Building Bridges Initiative, during a meeting in Kakamega town, on February 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

By  Shaban Makokha

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • On Saturday, Mr Mudavadi, Mr Wetang’ula, and Mr Oparanya shared the podium as they listened to conditions set by MCAs from the region for passing the Bill.

Calls for unity in Western dominated a meeting convened to push for the speedy passage of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Constitutional Amendment Bill by county assemblies in Kakamega, Vihiga, Busia, Bungoma and Trans Nzoia.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Gunmen release video of abducted Nigerian boys

  2. Buhari orders operation to rescue abducted schoolboys

  3. ‘Nation’ paywall: Readers have their say

  4. South Africa launches coronavirus vaccine campaign

  5. Kenya records 144 more Covid-19 cases

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.