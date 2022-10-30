Mt Kenya voters never rejected me, Azimio chief Raila Odinga says

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party leader Raila Odinga yesterday said Mt Kenya region did not reject him as figures of the August election show.

Rather, Mr Odinga added, it was a “calculated scheme” that saw him garner fewer votes than expected.

“This affected the performance of most Azimio la Umoja One Kenya candidates in the region,” he said at a funeral in Seme constituency, Kisumu County.

Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Jeremiah Kioni, said the scheme was orchestrated by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) bureaucrats and officials.

Mr Kioni vowed to stick with Mr Odinga, whom he called “the best leader Kenya will ever have”.

“As people from Mt Kenya, we will stick with Mr Odinga and follow whatever he says religiously. We are committed to ensuring that he clinches the top seat in the country,” the former Ndaragwa MP said.

At the same time, Mr Odinga said he would not be coerced into joining the “illegitimate” Kenya Kwanza government.

He urged his supporters and Kenyans in general to stand with him, saying the truth behind the August 9 General Election would soon be out for all to see.

The opposition leader maintained that he would not be cowed by anyone and that he would reveal the truth “at the right time”.

“We know what happened. Just wait. A time will come when the truth will come out. The people behind the scheme will be ashamed of their actions,” Mr Odinga said.

“We cannot be threatened or intimidated to join the government. Which government are we talking about?”

The Azimio la Umoja chief cautioned Kenyans against being lured with tokens to support the government.

He said the handouts are short-term gains “meant to hoodwink ordinary Kenyans to support evil deeds by the government”.

“All Kenyans pay taxes and do not have to beg for public services. Development is a right for the people of Kenya,” Mr Odinga added.

Explaining the complementary duties of the national and devolved governments, Mr Odinga said allocations to counties are not a favour from the President but a responsibility as enshrined in the Constitution.

“Counties get direct allocation from the national government, not because they love the President but because the President has a responsibility,” Mr Odinga said.

Mr Kioni urged Mr Odinga’s supporters to start preparing for the 2027 General Election now by registering as voters when time comes.

He added that Azimio One Kenya Coalition party leaders and members are aware of plans to kick out four IEBC commissioners “but we will not allow that to happen”.

Mr Kioni also criticised President Ruto “for dividing the country along ethnic lines by naming more than 70 per cent of the cabinet from two communities”.

Siaya Governor James Orengo said he only recognises Mr Odinga as Kenya’s president.

Mr Orengo urged Azimio la Umoja supporters not to give up but wait for Mr Odinga’s direction on the next course of action.

“We cannot afford to give up while former President Uhuru Kenyatta has remained steadfast in his support for Mr Odinga. I urge our leader not to retire from politics,” the Siaya governor told the gathering.

He accused President Ruto of reneging on his campaign promises and asking for more time “while Kenyans are languishing in poverty due to the skyrocketing cost of living”.

“To make matters worse, the ‘Hustler Fund’, which was supposed to uplift the economically downtrodden will now attract interest. This goes against what the President and his brigade promised Kenyans during campaigns,” Mr Orengo said.

Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko said he would continue backing Mr Odinga’s course emotionally and financially.

“Let us remain united. Mr Odinga’s supporters have remained united for decades,” the Migori governor said.