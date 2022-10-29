Raila calls for constitutional changes and IEBC reforms

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader has called for a review of the country’s Constitution “in order to streamline the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission and other agencies.

Mr Odinga, who was at the burial of Barrack Onyango Oduor – a bodyguard of his wife Ms Ida – compared elections to a football match.

“There is the video assist referee (VAR) in any football match these days. The purpose is to ensure a fair process while officiating the match,” the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party leader said.

“We should also have improvements and introduce VARs to end a repeat of what has been taking place in this country during elections.”

The ODM chief, however, downplayed claims that he is calling for reforms in order to have power for himself, adding that his desire is to have a better Kenya.

“It is not about Raila becoming president. It is about better services – affordable food, clean water, employment to millions of youths and better healthcare for all,” he said.

“People are saying Raila is tired and should retire. I will not stop fighting for a better country. Until such a time when things will be fine in Kenya, we shall continue calling for better governance.”

Siaya Governor James Orengo told Kenyans to brace themselves for hard economic times following President William Ruto’s remarks that it would take a year to reduce the prices of food.

“We must tighten our belts because the Kenya Kwanza government has begun on a wrong footing. The government is saying that things will improve after one year. What if things get worse? Will they ask for another year?” Mr Orengo asked.

Kanu Secretary General Nick Salat also criticised the government for duping Kenyans with many campaign promises.

“People are suffering. They criticised President Uhuru Kenyatta for subsidising consumption,” Mr Salat said.

“Now that they are in power, things for Kenyans are moving from bad to worse. Petrol, diesel and kerosene price are at their highest since the country attained independence in 1963. What is happening?”.

The family of Oduor who was reportedly shot dead by a Kisumu-based club manager called on the police to hasten investigations and serve it the justice that it deserves.

Mr Collins Okundi, who was arrested in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County, is expected to be charged with murder in Kisumu on Monday.

Bondo lawmaker Gideon Ochanda told police to endure the people responsible for Oduor’d death are arrested and prosecuted.