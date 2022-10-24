Kalonzo criticises President Ruto for declaring vacancies at IEBC

President William Ruto’s declaration of vacancies at the electoral commission before the end of the term of the chairman and two commissioners has been termed as “irregular and suspect”.

Describing the gazettement of the vacancies of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson and two members as a gimmick, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka asked why Mr Wafula Chebukati is taking early retirement, yet several by-elections are in the offing.

“Ask yourself why Chebukati pushed the by-elections for December 8, just to make sure that perhaps he has some duty to perform, maybe for a friend, before he leaves office,” said Mr Musyoka.

He warned that even as the IEBC gets new leadership, the four commissioners who differed with their boss during the announcement of the final results of the August 9 presidential election should be left to complete their terms.

“Nobody should dare touch the four commissioners. They showed in their own way their professionalism and they were not afraid,” he said. The four are Francis Wanderi, Irene Masit, Justus Nyang’aya, and Vice-Chairperson Juliana Cherera.

Mr Musyoka was speaking to journalists on Sunday after attending a prayer service at the Deliverance Church Migosi in Kisumu County.

He was accompanied by Siaya Governor James Orengo and Senator Oburu Oginga, Kisumu Deputy Governor Mathews Owili and Woman Rep Ruth Odinga, Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang and other politicians and leaders.

A sham

Mr Musyoka led the opposition leaders in criticising the Supreme Court judgment that dismissed Mr Raila Odinga’s petition against President William Ruto’s win, terming the process a sham.

“My senior brother Jim Orengo goes before the Supreme Court to get directions. What do they say or come up with? A decision that is nothing in its entirety. You have a Judiciary that is compromised, a Parliament that is compromised because of some of our colleagues who are bought, and now the Church. Please, let us redeem our last conscience,” said Mr Musyoka.

He added: “We steal from each other, we oppress each other, and we want to assume that tomorrow is going to be business as usual. We shall continue fighting for this nation. Let us keep the faith as a people.”

Major pronouncements

He said when Mr Odinga returns in the next three days, the opposition will make some major pronouncements, key among them the establishment of a shadow Cabinet to watch over the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Dr Oginga said his family would “return the favour” to the Wiper leader for standing with Mr Odinga in three elections. Mr Orengo supported the sentiments, saying the unity between Mr Odinga and Mr Musyoka will steer this country to greater heights.