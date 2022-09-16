'No jobs for you in my government': Ruto rules out appointments for opposition members

President William Ruto has said he will not appoint any member of opposition to serve in his government, noting that he wants a vibrant opposition to keep his administration in check.

"We want to run an accountable government. So we appreciate their role and wish them well in their role but we will play ours as effectively as we can," Dr Ruto said Friday.

"We welcome our competitors' assertions that they will take their oversight roles seriously. We are ready to be accountable."

He also revealed that Kenya Kwanza coalition will agree on House leadership nominations tomorrow (Saturday), while also claiming majority status in both the National Assembly and Senate.

"We are going to collectively make a decision on who will be leaders in the National Assembly and Senate, their deputies," Dr Ruto said.

"I have heard our competitors trying to say they have some numbers. Surely, if you cannot even raise a candidate for the Speaker of Senate, what numbers do you really have? Let's just be honest with ourselves. There is no need to bring a contest where there is none," he added.

He also encouraged Kenya Kwanza legislators to be active in Parliament.

"Make use of the stage in Parliament: it can make or unmake your career. Why look for a premium stage then abscond?" he wondered.

"Let us take the responsibility put on our shoulders by Kenyans seriously," he added.

He was speaking at a Kenya Kwanza retreat in Naivasha, which according to the president, is meant to interrogate the coalition's manifesto. He is expected to outline his legislative agenda, including the plan to reverse the high cost of living worsened by an increase in fuel and power prices, as well as rally them to speedily approve his Cabinet secretary nominees.

Dr Ruto is also expected to use the opportunity to rally his team to expedite his agenda in both the Senate and the National Assembly.

Dr Ruto is eyeing key House committees to be controlled by MPs from his camp except for the Public Accounts Committee, the Public Investments Committee and the Committee on Implementation, which are reserved for the coalition that has not formed government.