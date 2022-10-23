Azimio to form a shadow cabinet, says Kalonzo Musyoka

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition will form a shadow cabinet that will keep the government in check. Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka said the shadow cabinet will also have a budget.

It will be formed when Azimio leader Raila Odinga jets back into the country from India and each member will have specific roles that will offer alternative ideas to rival those of the government.

"Mr Odinga will travel to Dubai from India. He will then arrive in the country before we begin the process," said Mr Musyoka, noting that it means the coalition will assume its role of opposition. Mr Musyoka said Kenyans were hoping for a lot from Mr Odinga if he had won the presidency.

"Dreams of babacare and others have all been lost. But we will not let the suffering we are seeing today continue," he said.

Mr Musyoka announced that the coalition will also use its MPs to keep the government in check, adding that they will fight hard to relieve Kenyans from what he termed as suffering.

"They have taken away everything but not devolution. So governors should work hard to help their people," he said.

Next move

ODM MPs at the burial said they will obey any instructions given by their party leader.

The leaders who spoke during the burial of Mr Stanley Aluma, the father of Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma yesterday, said they have not lost hope in Mr Odinga becoming the president.

They told supporters of the former prime minister to also be ready to support him in case he expresses interest in becoming the next head of state in the next election.

In the meantime, Mr Odinga's supporters were told to unite and work as a team in readiness for his next move.

There are attempts by politicians who parted ways with him to dislodge him from his stronghold areas.

"Ukambani where I come from is intact. Let no one make you part ways," Mr Musyoka said.

The Wiper leader added that he does not recognise the victory of President William Ruto and compared it to a goal that was scored by Argentine footballer Diego Maradona.

"IEBC should have checked if the victory was fair. To me it was not," he said.

Others leaders present were ODM chairman John Mbadi, Siaya Governor James Orengo, Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay), Senators Moses Kajwang (Homa Bay), Tom Ojienda (Kisumu), Oburu Oginga (Siaya) and Kennedy Muok (Migori).

Mr Mbadi said no one is more qualified to lead Kenya like Mr Odinga.

"His efforts have ensured the region is developed. Let us have one uniting factor," he said as he told Dr Kidero to keep off from trying to take over from Mr Odinga.

Mr Orengo and Ms Wanga said the only hope that residents should cling on right now is devolved government which they said should work hard to deliver.

Mr Orengo said Azimio will ensure President Ruto works for everyone.

He challenged his counterparts from Nyanza to also work for residents.