Mt Kenya leaders are not divided, insists DP Rigathi Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has expressed confidence that Mt Kenya region was solidly united behind the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Speaking at Kagere PCEA Church in Othaya in Nyeri County on Sunday, Mr Gachagua denied reports of a split in the region that overwhelmingly voted for President William Ruto in last year’s elections.

Mr Gachagua has been engaged in a war of words with Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria over the high cost of living and his statement that the government was like a company with shareholders.

Some Mt Kenya leaders who campaigned for President Ruto in the region are said to be unhappy with many unfulfilled promises especially on prices of farm produce and the high cost of living. Some cabinet secretaries from the region are also involved in a cold war with their principal secretaries over the running of their dockets. But Mr Gachagua insisted that the region was united. He told critics to stop creating falsehoods that Mt Kenya leaders were divided.

“We have no differences as a community. The driving force of the Mt Kenya region is unity and hard work. The region will remain united behind President William Ruto," said Mr Gachagua.

“We decided to support President Ruto voluntarily. We made a conscious and informed decision. We have responsibility as a region to support the President for ten years so that he can deliver on what he promised,”he went on to say.

Regarding the country's economic status, the Deputy President said the economy is recovering and that the measures instituted by the President are bearing fruit.

"There are challenges but the President is doing well so far. We inherited a bad economy but, due to his pragmatic leadership, the economy is showing signs of recovery. The first sign was disbursement of money to county governments on time this year. Previously, there were debts owed to counties. Let us pray for [President Ruto] and support him," said Mr Gachagua.

He urged Mt Kenya residents to continue supporting the government.

He was accompanied by a host of leaders including governors Mutahi Kahiga (Nyeri) and Susan Kihika (Nakuru), Senators Wahome Wamatinga (Nyeri) and Veronica Maina (Nominated), Nyeri Woman Representative Mukami Wachira, area MP Wambugu Wainaina, Nyeri County Assembly Speaker Gichuhi Mwangi and Energy Principal Secretary Alex Wachira.

Also present were a host of MPs including Taita Taveta Woman Representative Lydia Haika, Njoroge Wainaina (Kieni), Eric Wamumbi (Mathira), Maina Mathenge (Nyeri Town), Geoffrey Wandeto (Tetu), Shadrack Mwiti (South Imenti), Oesmus Ngogoyo (Kajiado North), Martha Wangari (Gilgil), Nimrod Mbai (Kitui East), Mathias Robi (Kuria West), Kamande Mwafrika (Roysambu) and Jackson Kosgei (Nominated).

Eradicate alcoholism

The leaders praised the Deputy President's leadership and his decision to eradicate alcoholism and drug abuse.

"You are the Mt Kenya kingpin and we have declared so. The fight against alcoholism is ongoing and we are behind you. As a region, we must walk with President Ruto through Mr Gachagua," said Mr Kahiga.

Ms Wachira called on the government to support coffee cooperatives, which she said are struggling financially.