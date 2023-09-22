Moses Kuria takes on Rigathi Gachagua over Kenya Kwanza shareholding

Investments, Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has taken yet another swipe at Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, in a meeting in opposition leader Raila Odinga’s Siaya backyard.

Appearing to refer to Mr Gachagua’s oft-quoted statement that the government was a shareholding business and those who voted for it would be the first in line for appointments and development, Mr Kuria on Thursday said every Kenyan, irrespective of where they are, play a role in production and development of the country and are therefore shareholders.

The CS blamed the problems Kenyans were facing on the segregation witnessed with the introduction of Sessional Paper Number 10 of 1965.

The paper argued that the government should focus development on where it stands to gain the most returns, and in turn further marginalised under-developed areas of Kenya.

“We are still paying for that misadventure that happened 60 years ago,” said Mr Kuria. “By the mere product that you have that can contribute to our jobs, our foreign exchange and our national GDP, everybody in this country is a shareholder and as I complete this programme you will see that we can all move together.”

He stated that for him all parts of Kenya are useful and none is useless as each contributes unique products for the country.

He was speaking on Thursday at Got Akara in central Alego, Siaya County where he presided over the ground breaking of the County Aggregation and Industrial Park (CAIP).

The CS said that if all counties are enabled to produce their best products, the country will have the great opportunity to develop.

“That is why we want to establish 47 mini-economies that are all working, producing and contributing to the national good,” said Mr Kuria.

His statements attracted cheers from the crowd that had attended the launch in a packed dome tent.

As his vehicle drove away from the venue, he lifted his head through the sun roof as some youths chanted “Kikuyu Kingpin, Kikuyu Kingpin” in reference to the apparent supremacy battle between him, Mr Gachagua and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro.

Mr Kuria has in the last few days fired tweets perceived to be in response to Mr Gachagua, who had earlier reprimanded him alongside Economic Advisor to the President David Ndii and other senior government officials for arrogance.

He however stated that he is not engaged in any fight with the DP.

Mr Kuria’s sentiments came at a time when there have been sharp reactions from Mr Odinga who believes that the remarks made by Mr Gachagua on “shareholders” was aimed at side-lining and victimising regions perceived to be opposition strongholds when it comes to development.

While terming it a dangerous narrative of discrimination, Mr Odinga has always stated that every Kenyan deserves development and service delivery because they are taxpayers and not because they voted a certain way.

Mr Kuria’s remarks in Siaya were echoed by Siaya Governor James Orengo and Senator Oburu Oginga, close allies of Mr Odinga, creating curiosity as to the leaders’ game plan with the once erstwhile rival of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Party.

In what also an opportunity to reach out to Mr Odinga’s supporters, Mr Kuria heaped praise on the opposition leader and his father Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, recalling how the first Vice President of Kenya instructed the late Homa Bay Senator Otieno Kajwang’ to represent him in court when he was facing expulsion from the University of Nairobi.

He also stated that his presence in Siaya was a call for ceasefire and resolution of differences so that all leaders can focus on what unites all Kenyans.

The CS urged leaders to focus on delivering to the people, and not politics.

Governor Orengo termed the presence of Mr Kuria in ‘Azimio zone’ as a great sign.

"We are allowed to differ politically or even forcefully but everything goes wrong when in our politics we begin to weaponise development and government operations. When we do that we encourage parochialism and bring divisions among our nations," said Mr Orengo.