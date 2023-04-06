MP Kiunjuri, ex-Governor Muriithi back calls for constitutional reforms 

The Service Party (TSP) leader Mwangi Kiunjuri and former Laikipia governor Ndiritu Muriithi have backed ODM leader Raila Odinga’s call for constitutional reforms.

Mr Kiunjuri, who is also Laikipia East MP, wants the soon-to-be-formed bipartisan parliamentary committee to not only address grievances raised by Azimio leader Raila Odinga but also expand its mandate to review the Constitution.

TSP is a constituent party of the Kenya Kwanza coalition led by President William Ruto.

“I will be at the forefront in pushing for constitutional review and it doesn’t matter whether I will remain alone on this course. I suggest that this committee be constituted to review the current Constitution. I know some people will hate and try to fight me, but I will continue saying the truth,” Mr Kiunjuri said.

He was speaking at Kameme FM’s breakfast show yesterday, where he said the issues raised by Mr Odinga are valid except for the opening of servers. “Dr Ruto became the country’s elected President. Let us give him the chance to run the country,” he said.

“People should sit down and have dialogue. I am standing firm that the Constitution must be changed through a national dialogue,” Mr Kiunjuri added.

Mr Muriithi said the push by President Ruto to have Cabinet secretaries appear before the plenary of the National Assembly to answer questions from MPs is unconstitutional.

Lawmakers amended Standing Order 25A to allow CSs to physically appear before the House and answer questions.

“Amending Standing Orders for CSs to appear before the floor of the House is unconstitutional. Well, the presidential address to Parliament is provided for in law. Frankly, I suspect the move by President Ruto will be challenged in court,” the former governor said.

“Dr Ruto’s own proposals appear to push for a hybrid system. Putting in place the office of the official leader of the opposition requires a referendum. The proposals raised require a broader process to review the Constitution and Mr Odinga is proposing that things should be done the right way to achieve legitimacy,” he added.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has welcomed the bipartisan approach recommended by President Ruto to accommodate the opposition’s grievances through a parliamentary process.

Speaking during a funeral service of the ANC Nyeri branch chairman Philip Githua in Mathira constituency on Tuesday, Mr Musalia said the move is a noble show of statesmanship.

“To move forward let us move genuinely, that is what will bring peace. Let us not bring under-the-table cards to these negotiations because that will destroy the goodwill. Therefore, this initiative must be taken seriously and people involved should discuss issues realistically so that we can find a solution and move forward,” he said.

Mr Mudavadi was accompanied by Nyeri governor Mutahi Kahiga, who echoed his sentiments.