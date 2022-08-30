Let’s unite for our people, says TSP boss Kiunjuri

The Service Party leader Mwangi Kiunjuri has called for unity among elected leaders in Laikipia County to ensure that the region realises meaningful development.

Mr Kiunjuri, the Laikipia East MP-elect, said the region is still lagging behind in electricity connectivity, education and road network.

“It’s only through unity of purpose that our region will realise meaningful development,” he said. “It’s when we are united that we will have the power to bargain for more resources from the national government.”

Mr Kiunjuri said they will lobby for jobs in the incoming government for the candidates who were defeated in the just concluded elections.

Elected on different parties

The three MPs in the county were elected on different parties; Sarah Lekorere of Laikipia North was elected on a Jubilee party ticket, Dr Wachira Karani of Laikipia West (UDA) and Mr Kiunjuri (TSP).

Mr Joshua Irungu, Mr John Kinyua and Ms Jane Kagiri were elected as governor, senator and Woman Rep, respectively, on UDA tickets.