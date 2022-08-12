Kiunjuri: From an MP to a CS then to an MP

Mr Festus Mwangi Kiunjuri was a powerful Cabinet Secretary for Devolution and Agriculture, until January 14, 2020, when President Uhuru Kenyatta axed him from the government.

His political ambitions seemed to have been shuttered but he was quick to respond, saying that he would remain active in politics.

“With my experience spanning over 25 years, I have a lot to offer. I would continue to serve this country faithfully in other capacities. Make no mistake, I am not going anywhere. I will be with you around,” he said the same day.

Moments later, Laikipia East MP Amin Deddy organised a celebration, where he assembled hundreds of residents at the Nanyuki Kanu grounds. The MP led the locals in lauding President Kenyatta’s decision to oust Mr Kiunjuri from the Cabinet.

Celebrating the Cabinet reshuffle, Mr Deddy said Kenyans were hopeful that Mr Peter Munya would henceforth improve the country’s agriculture sector.

“As residents of Laikipia East, we totally support the decision by the President to sack Mr Kiunjuri. We have over the years been affected by bad leadership from our brother Mr Kiunjuri,” the lawmaker said then.

He accused the ex-CS of using his political influence in the region to dictate his preferred leadership lineup in Laikipia during polls.

“He (Mr Kiunjuri) should wait for 2022 to kick-start politics. Gone were the days when leaders from this county used to worship you, we will only worship God. We will only serve the common mwananchi but not an individual claiming to be a kingmaker,” Mr Deddy told his supporters.

“We dare you to try selling that political party here in Laikipia East. You will not get any followers because we are deeply focused on assisting the President in entrenching development.”

On February 16, 2020, Mr Kiunjuri lashed out at the President for kicking him out of the Cabinet despite his input in though he had supported his Jubilee Party in the 2017 General Election.

Mr Kiunjuri accused the Head of State of short-changing him even after agreeing to fold his Grand National Unity (GNU) party and supporting Mr Kenyatta’s re-election bid.

“I had GNU party but I was told to wrap it up and join Jubilee as a partner. Now, it is like telling someone travelling to Nairobi to leave their boda boda and board your new Prado. But upon reaching Karatina, you are harshly kicked out while it is raining,” he charged.

“I had expressed interest in vying for the Laikipia gubernatorial seat but I was told to drop my bid in broad daylight so as to be offered a plum job in government.”

Since then, the former Agriculture CS had focused on popularising his outfit – The Service Party (TSP) – ahead of the General Election.

At some point, he was poised to be handpicked as Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate. But since that was not seemingly forthcoming, he launched a spirited campaign to reclaim the parliamentary seat he held previously for 15 years.

Mr Deddy faced Mr Kiunjuri in the race.

Mr Deddy ran under DP Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Mr Kiunjuri resolved to contest via his party, though he was a principal in the Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza coalition.

On Thursday, Mr Kiunjuri was announced as the first Kenya Kwanza principal to clinch an elective seat.

Mr Kiunjuri trounced Mr Deddy by garnering 30,057 votes in Tuesday’s elections. Mr Deddy, who contested under UDA, received 28,021 votes.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) returning officer Tabitha Gathoni issued a certificate to Mr Kiunjuri at the Thingithu Secondary School tallying centre.

Both frontrunners in the race were from Kenya Kwanza.

“This is not only a victory for Laikipia East but for the entire Mt Kenya region. I want to assure people of Mt Kenya that their interests would be well catered for in Parliament,” Mr Kiunjuri said.

He said his victory was meant to boost the popularity of TSP.

The win shows that “TSP is the party to watch not only in this region but the entire country. A party is recognised after clinching some elective seats. We are going far,” Mr Kiunjuri said.

Mr Kiunjuri’s political star started shining in 1997. He was a matatu tout in Nanyuki town aged 27 when he threw his hat in the Laikipia East parliamentary race. He clinched it via the Democratic Party (DP).

His star rose steadily and he retained his seat for two more consecutive terms under Narc and PNU, respectively.

In 2012, Mr Kiunjuri, then a Public Works assistant minister, formed the GNU party and became its leader, while the late Nderitu Gachagua was its secretary-general.

GNU, just like The National Alliance Party (TNA), Party of National Unity (PNU) and Alliance Party of Kenya (APK), supported Mr Uhuru Kenyatta, then a deputy prime minister, to clinch the presidency in the 2013 elections.

He joined the Laikipia governor’s race via GNU, facing the then Industrialisation assistant minister and Laikipia West MP Ndiritu Muriithi, who was contesting under the United Democratic Forum (UDF) party, then led by Musalia Mudavadi.

In the 2013 polls, Mr Kiunjuri and Mr Muriithi were trounced by TNA's Joshua Irungu.

In 2016, GNU merged with several other parties to form Jubilee so as to support President Uhuru’s re-election bid in the 2017 polls.

In the run-up to those elections, Mr Kiunjuri again set his eyes on the Laikipia governor’s seat, but he shelved his ambitions on the advice of Mr Kenyatta to support Mr Irungu re-election bid.