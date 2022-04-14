Moment of truth for civil servants who quit as primaries close

The time for reckoning has arrived for civil servants who resigned from their lucrative government positions to seek elective seats, with political parties gearing up for primaries this month.

They will now get dirty in the murkier world of politics, starting with the nominations, which are known to leave casualties along the way.

Their political muscles will now be put to the test as their new career may be nipped in the bud even before it blooms.

In Bomet County, it will not be a walk in the park for former Mining and Petroleum chief administrative secretary John Mosonik, who must first beat Governor Hillary Barchok, who is defending his seat on a UDA ticket, before facing former governor Issac Ruto, who is eyeing the same seat on Chama Cha Mashinani in August.

Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok (standing) during a meeting with Dr John Mosonik (left) and Chama Cha Mashinani’s Isaac Ruto at the county boss’ office on February 22, 2022. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

UDA, Deputy President William Ruto’s party, has scheduled its primaries on April 14 and has ruled out issuing a direct ticket to anyone.

“So long as there are two aspirants, we will conduct nominations in that particular area,” said UDA National Elections Board chairman Anthony Mwaura.

Although the law allows parties to hand direct tickets through the delegates system, UDA ruled out this route, saying every position will be competitive.

In Nyandarua, former Water Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki is set for an epic battle with the incumbent Francis Kimemia for the coveted Jubilee party ticket.

In Elgeyo Marakwet, Joseph Boinnet, the former inspector-general of police and Tourism and Wildlife chief administrative secretary (CAS), also wants to capture the governor’ seat under UDA.

Former Transport Principal Secretary John Mosonik. Photo credit: FIle

Big names

Mr Boinnet will face Deputy Governor Wisely Rotich, Dr Loise Kipkorir, Kabianga University lecturer at Josephat Sawe and Sammy Tangus in the nominations.

In Kisumu, Ministry of East African Community ex-CAS Ken Obura faces an uphill task unseating the incumbent Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, who is among the big names in the Azimio la Umoja camp pushing for the Raila Odinga presidency.

Mr Obura has received the backing of Kisumu Senator Fred Outa and former governor Jack Ranguma.

When he quit his government job, Mr Obura said ODM had no option but to conduct free and fair nominations.

“To the great people of Kisumu County, I am coming home to fill in the leadership void. I am coming home to walk with you on the journey of socio-economic transformation so that together we can confront the development challenges facing the county, well aware of the great potential of the great county,” Mr Obura said.

Kisumu Governor aspirant Ken Obura addressing the press in Kisumu on Thursday, March 31. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

“I can tell you without a doubt that Nyong’o is going home. My main focus for the county will be health, agriculture and infrastructure, which the current administration has neglected.”

Former East African Community Cabinet Secretary Adan Mohamed also faces an uphill task in his quest to clinch the Jubilee ticket.

Mr Mohamed faces Mandera Senator Mohamed Maalim Mohamud.

Whoever wins the ticket will then face off with Mandera County Assembly Speaker Mohammed Khalif, who has been endorsed by outgoing Governor Ali Roba’s United Democratic Movement party, an affiliate of the Azimio la Umoja coalition.

Mr Khalif is a strong contender. In the 2017 elections, under the Economic Party Forum, he garnered 63,003 votes while Mr Roba, under Jubilee, received 71,890, winning a second term.

Jubilee director of elections Kanini Kega told the Nation that the party will only issue certificates to the most popular candidates as elected by the people, promising all aspirants that the nominations will be free, fair and transparent.

Mr Joseph Boinnet Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

“The certificate will not come from the office; it will come from the ground. We will give the certificate to the person that the people have given us,” he said.

“Just like other parties, we have learnt from past mistakes where we lost seats to independent candidates due to handing certificates to unpopular candidates. We will not repeat the same mistakes.”

In ODM’s case, chairman John Mbadi said that while the party was urging candidates to embrace consensus, it was ready to conduct free and fair nominations in areas where that would not be achieved.