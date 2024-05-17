Aukot wants government held in contempt over plans to send 200 police to Haiti

Thirdway Alliance party leader Ekuru Aukot wants President William Ruto's government cited for contempt of court over plans to deploy police officers to Haiti next week.

Dr Aukot says in the urgent application that the government has flagrantly disobeyed High Court judge Chacha Mwita's January 26 order barring the deployment of police officers to the war-torn Caribbean island nation.

The first team of 200 police officers is due to land in Haiti next week.

“The Respondents/Contemnors have no regard for the rule of law and are continuing with their illegal activities despite the explicit orders of the Honourable court aforestated,” Dr Aukot says in the application.

Dr Aukot says Haiti is not a reciprocating country as required by sections 107 and 108 of the National Police Service Act and has not been gazetted as such and there has been no formal request from the Government of Haiti to send police officers to the island.

“There is no Government in place in Haiti capable of giving such request or signing any bilateral agreement with Kenya for deployment of police officers to Haiti and there is no Parliament in place in Haiti to ratify such agreement,” he said.