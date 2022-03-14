Gideon Moi will not defend Senate seat, says Kanu

Kanu chairman Gideon Moi will not vie for the Baringo senatorial seat in the August 9 General Election, the Nation has learnt.

This comes days after Mr Moi, who is a principal in the One Kenya Alliance (OKA), endorsed ODM leader Raila Odinga as the Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate in the August 9 General Election.

In interviews with the Nation, close allies of Mr Moi revealed that the Kanu boss will concentrate his energies on national politics.

“First l want to make it clear that Gideon Moi will not seek re-election in the August 9 polls because he is focused on national politics. In Baringo, Kanu welcomes any interested candidate to apply and use the party as their political vehicle in the General Election. So far we have no candidate in the race, but there is still room to field a candidate,” said an ally who sought anonymity.

The sentiments were echoed by another ally who said: “Chairman is now playing in the English Premier League, he cannot again go back to playing in local leagues. He is now focused on national politics.”

When reached for comment, Kanu Secretary-General Nick Salat said the party will field a candidate in the Baringo Senate race.

“Kanu is considering some options and we will field a candidate in the Baringo senatorial race to succeed chairman Gideon Moi,” Mr Salat said.

Anxiety

Speculation has been rife, that if he failed to negotiate an advantageous deal in national politics, Mr Moi would come back home to defend his seat. The party’s failure to settle on an aspirant has created anxiety among its supporters in the region.

Kanu director of communication Joseph Towett, when reached for comment, said: “Yes we are yet to field a candidate in Baringo, but let me get back to you with an answer later.”

If the independence party fields a candidate in the race, it will be a major battle between it and Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, which has attracted more than five candidates.

Another Kanu official said: “Since the senatorial seat has been in the hands of our party, we will again field a candidate to battle it out with the UDA candidate in the August elections.”

Ruto-Moi rivalry

Political pundits agree that the race is set to be between UDA and Kanu.

“The Baringo senatorial race will majorly be about the Ruto-Moi rivalry because currently both UDA and Kanu command significant support in the region,” said Lawyer Steve Kabita.

Those who have declared interest in the seat include Tenges ward rep Silas Tochim, Baringo North MP William Cheptumo, National Health Insurance Fund senior official Isaiah Kirukmet and Felix Chelaite. They all plan to vie on a UDA ticket. Mr Cheptumo and Tochim are said to be the front runners in the race.

Already, Baringo elders and the clergy have endorsed Mr Tochim’s bid to replace Moi.