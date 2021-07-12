Lobby group rallies youths to join UDA ahead of 2022 polls

A lobby group which is supporting Deputy President William Ruto's State House bid has rallied the youth to join the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ahead of the 2022 elections.

At the weekend, the group, commonly referred to as Shamra Shamra, embarked on a drive to register new members countrywide in readiness for next year’s general elections.

An estimated 2,000 members were registered in Kibera, Woodley, and Kenyatta market in Nairobi.

"We have to work with the youth because they are the future," said Sam Mundia, a founder member of the lobby group.

"We are encouraged in this initiative (to bring the youth on board) because our political party has chosen a 36-year-old to contest for the Kiambaa (parliamentary) seat and we are confident he will triumph. That is the way to go,” added Davidson Ngubuini, the group's coordinator

UDA has fronted Njuguna Wanjiku against Jubilee's Kariri Njama in the Kiambaa Constituency by-election, which will be held on July 15, as it seeks to win its first seat in Parliament.

The Shamra Shamra registration drive, mainly targeting the youth and people in the informal sector, was conducted alongside a clean-up exercise, with the new members receiving branded t-shirts, caps, armbands and other party merchandise.

The registration is free, with members entitled to clearance to contest for political office, among other benefits.