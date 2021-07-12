Lobby group rallies youths to join UDA ahead of 2022 polls

UDA members resgistration

Officials of the Shamra Shamra lobby group registering new UDA members in Nairobi on July 11, 2021.

Photo credit: David Kwalimwa | Nation Media Group

By  David Kwalimwa

Sports Reporter, Nation Media Group.

A lobby group which is supporting Deputy President William Ruto's State House bid has rallied the youth to join the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ahead of the 2022 elections.

