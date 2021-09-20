Litmus test for William Ruto’s UDA in party polls

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto during a meeting with politicians allied to United Democratic Alliance at his Karen residence on August 5, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Onyango K'Onyango

What you need to know:

  • Party under pressure to ensure popular aspirants prevail despite the influence of MPs and other elected members.
  • Another challenge is guarding against infiltration by rival parties that use moles to either spy or disrupt grassroots elections.

Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is set for its biggest test yet as it plans for grassroots elections next month.

