Ruto rallies Central base as Kiunjuri ally joins UDA

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday dismissed Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga as the least qualified politician to lead the nation as he consolidated his support in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s backyard.

The DP yesterday welcomed to his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) a senior official who defected from former Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri’s The Service Party (TSP)during a tour of Kiambu County.

TSP secretary-general Karungo wa Thang’wa formally joined UDA during a function at AIPCA Gathaithi Church in Githunguri.

Mr Thang’wa, who will be vying for the senatorial seat in the 2022 General Election, said: “After much soul-searching and listening to my voters in Kiambu, I can confirm that I have left TSP for UDA.” Dr Ruto urged voters in Githunguri town to support his presidential bid.

“We stopped reggae that was backed by mtu wa kitendawili and I want to tell him to stop insults and madharau,” Dr Ruto said. He revisited the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), saying it was only meant to create positions for a few people.

“Before we even think of changing the constitution, we should first think on how we can improve our economy,” the DP said.

He also said members of the clergy were right to ban politicians from speaking in church.

Mr Thang’wa appealed to Dr Ruto to support his senatorial bid: “All the candidates you support end up winning. You backed President Kenyatta in 2013 and 2017 and in Kiambaa, UDA candidate John Njuguna Wanjiku won. Please support me because you’ve proven yourself as a good campaigner,” he said.