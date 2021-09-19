Ruto rallies Central base as Kiunjuri ally joins UDA

Deputy President William Ruto (left) confers with Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni Wamuchomba (centre) and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah at Aipca Gathaithi Church in Githunguri, Kiambu County, yesterday.


Photo credit: Simon Ciuri | Nation Media Group

By  Simon Ciuri

Nation Media Group

 Deputy President William Ruto yesterday dismissed Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga as the least qualified politician to lead the nation as he consolidated his support in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s backyard.

