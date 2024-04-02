Parliament Buildings

Lame duck Parliament or an extension of the Executive?

A section of Parliament Buildings, Nairobi. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Parliament is in the spotlight over allegations that it has become an extension of the Executive.
  • At the centre of the allegations is the behaviour of the two speakers of the National Assembly and the Senate.
  • Azimio now says the legislature has been captured by the Kenya Kwanza government.

