President William Ruto chairs a Cabinet

Anxiety as President Ruto summons CSs, Kenya Kwanza MPs over performance

President William Ruto chairs a Cabinet meeting at State House in Nairobi on January 15.
 

Photo credit: Courtesy | PCS

By  Moses Nyamori  &  Roselyne Obala

What you need to know:

  • CSs and PSs will first have a session in a cluster of five teams before a full house session where the President will discuss with his ministers over achievements and challenges of his administration.
  • The session will also offer a platform for a face-to-face engagement between the CSs and the MPs, some of whom have in the past engaged in public spats.
  • The President seeks to use the session to rally his MPs to pass the contested housing levy when a vote is called in Parliament.

