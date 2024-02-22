Parliament

Where were they? Empty talk as 149 MPs skip crucial vote for Housing Bill

A past sitting at the National Assembly . Some MPs were within Parliament precincts but failed to take part in the Affordable Housing Bill vote on Wednesday,  February 22.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Moses Nyamori  &  Collins Omulo

What you need to know:

  • When a crucial vote on a Bill imposing a Housing Levy that has generated huge public interest came up in the House on Tuesday evening, 149 MPs, despite their previous public show of approval or disapproval, were a no-show. 

