Kioni asks Jubilee officials, staff to support Raila's grand march

Former Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni has asked Jubilee Party staff members to keep off their offices on Monday, when politician Raila Odinga’s Azimio coalition. will stage nationwide protests against the government.

Mr Odinga and his allies say President William Ruto's Kenya Kwanza adminsitration is illegatimate - one of the reasons for the protests, alongside a high cost of living.

Mr Kioni's call, through Jubilee’s official social media pages, signalled further divisions in the party, between the faction he leads and one led by East African Legislative Assembly legislator Kanini Kega.

He is allied to former President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Azimio coalition while the other officials led by Mr Kega are allied to President Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

In his statement, Mr Kioni said all members of staff should show support and observe Monday as a public holiday as announced by Mr Odinga.

“I urge you as the party officials, and in your individual capacity, to turn up and show support for the people’s grand march on that day,” he also said, adding Jubilee's offices across the country will be closed on that day.

It appears the Jubilee faction led by Mr Kioni has maintained a hold on the party's social media pages, which have close to a half a million followers. The faction has been using the platform to keep the party's followers informed about nationwide rallies by the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition.

Last month, Mr Kioni was replaced by Mr Kega as secretary-general in acting capacity, following a National Executive Council (NEC) decision.

Despite protests from Mr Kioni's faction, Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu agreed with the NEC decision.

The party was last year given Sh135 million by the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties to fund its activities.