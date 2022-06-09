Kindiki will get big state job, Gachagua tells voters

Deputy President William Ruto's running mate Rigathi Gachagua has assured residents of Tharaka Nithi County that their senator, Prof Kithure Kindiki, will get a prime government job if the team wins in August.

He also promised to have the skyrocketing prices of food reduced.

In Meru, speaking in Kiguchwa, Njaruine, Laare and Kianjai markets, Mr Gachagua called on voters in the Mt Kenya region to vote against Kiraitu Murungi's Devolution Empowerment Party (DEP) and Jubilee Party, as well as any other candidate backing Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition flagbearer Raila Odinga.

In Tharaka Nithi, Mr Gachagua said the appointment of Prof Kindiki as Dr Ruto’s presidential chief agent was an indication of the big appointments to come for the soft-spoken senator if Kenya Kwanza team forms the next government.

Mr Gachagua touted the big job for Prof Kindiki, even though the senator had indicated he was taking a break from elective politics after the elections and would not take up any appointive post. Prof Kindiki promised to return to national politics in future.

However, yesterday, Mr Gachagua said Prof Kindiki, whom he beat for the running mate post, was ripe for a big appointment.

“I will make sure that Prof Kindiki will be the person to get the top position that will be given to Tharaka Nithi County in Ruto’s government,” said Mr Gachagua.

The Mathira MP said he had been sent with greetings by Prof Kindiki and Governor Muthomi Njuki, both of whom were missing from the campaign rally.

Prof Kindiki lost the running mate position to Mr Gachagua, causing discontentment at the senator’s backyard, with several people vowing to vote for Azimio’s Mr Odinga as president.

While urging the residents to elect DP Ruto in the August 9 polls, Mr Gachagua also asked them to vote for United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidates, promising that they will not need an appointment to see him.

He said Mr Odinga, 77, should retire with President Uhuru Kenyatta because he has no energy to solve the problems the country is facing due to his advanced age.

“We have a debt of Sh11 trillion, six million youths are jobless and 14 million Kenyans have been blacklisted by the Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) and Odinga has no energy to solve all those problems due to his old age,” he said.

In Meru, where Mr Murungi is defending his seat under the Azimio banner, Mr Gachagua was beating the UDA six-piece suit drum.

"Do not give any room for the Azimio coalition and its affiliates. Those vying with Azimio affiliate parties should not dupe you. As we vote against Raila Odinga, let's vote against those who are behind him," he said.

In an effort to counter Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya's influence in Meru North, Mr Gachagua said Kenya Kwanza would give a Cabinet secretary slot to Meru County.

"No one should lie to you that only the Azimio coalition has a Cabinet slot for Meru County. We will also have a CS from this area," DP Ruto's running mate said.

In Embu, Mr Gachagua lamented that Kenyans were suffering due to high cost of living occasioned by the government’s failure to control prices of essential food items.

"Kenyans are crying because prices of maize flour, milk and wheat flour have gone up. The government of Kenya Kwanza will ensure that food stuffs are affordable to every Kenyan," he said as he addressed roadside rallies at Runyenjes and Manyatta towns, accompanied by among others, UDA governor candidate Cecily Mbarire.

He accused the Jubilee government of having let down Kenyans who elected it in 2017.

"This government doesn't have interest of Kenyans at heart. It is focussing on campaigning for Odinga when Kenyans are going hungry," said Mr Gachagua.

He drummed up support for Dr Ruto, whom he described as a hardworking person who will revive the economy through his bottom up economic model.

He called on residents to turn up in large numbers and vote for Dr Ruto on August 9, if they want relief from the problems they are facing.

He promised to address the problems facing coffee and tea farmers, saying it was sad that farmers were still earning peanuts even after working hard on their farms.

"Dr Ruto's government will ensure that farmers get handsome payments for their produce so that they can improve their living standards. Should we take over the government, farmers will never suffer again," he said.

He also promised a salary increase for police to boost their morale.

"Police are demoralised because they are paid little salaries. Once we win, we shall improve their conditions of work," he said.