Gachagua: Despite leading in Infotrak polls, Raila always loses in elections

Deputy President William Ruto's running-mate Rigathi Gachagua has dismissed the latest Infotrak poll showing Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition flag-bearer leading in presidential race with 42 per cent.

Speaking during the Kenya Kwanza campaigns in Timau, Kibirichia, Mwichiune and Kariene markets on Wednesday, Mr Gachagua termed the opinion polls as misleading, exuding confidence his team would win the August election.

"Infotrak published polls showing that Mr Odinga was leading in 2007 but he lost to Kibaki. They said he was leading in 2017 but President Kenyatta won. Even if they place him ahead of us in 2022, we will beat him," Mr Gachagua said.

The poll indicated that Mr Odinga is the voters favourite at 42 percent while Dr Ruto follows at 38 percent.

The poll said Mr Odinga would garner 9.3 million votes and Dr Ruto 8.4 million votes.

Mr Gachagua was accompanied by Meru governorship candidate Mithika Linturi, Senate contender Kathuri Murungi, Uasin Gishu governor Jackson Mandago, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, Charles Njagua (Starehe), Patrick Mairu (Laikipia West) and Mugambi Rindikiri (Buuri) in his first day of campaigns in Meru.

Mr Gachagua appealed to the residents to back Dr Ruto saying he would safeguard the region's interests by ensuring businesses are protected and agricultural produce prices stabilized.

"When I was picked as Ruto's running mate, my work was clearly cut out. I will protect the interests of the Mt Kenya region because what we need is money in the pockets. Our first assignment will be reducing the cost of products and setting the guaranteed minimum return price for agricultural produce," Mr Gachagua said.

The leaders rallied the Meru voters to back United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidates in all positions but gave a chance to candidates from parties allied to Kenya Kwanza to address the rallies.

"We are requesting that you vote in UDA candidates across the board. We want candidates who have the same vision," Mr Gachagua said.

He accused the government of abusing the Kazi Mtaani programme to reward people allied to the Azimio coalition.

"The relief food meant for people affected by Covid-19 is also being dished out now to persuade voters. We are warning administrators against being intimidated to politicise the Kazi Mtaani programme," he said

Mr Gachagua said Kenya Kwanza, if elected, would streamline the public service and the police service to serve the interests of Kenyans.

"We are going to have a very efficient police service that will respect the people. Instead of harassing those found drunk at night, they will be escorted home instead of being taken to the cells," Mr Gachagua said.

Mr Linturi said the interests of Mt Kenya region have been carefully addressed in the Kenya Kwanza agenda.

Mr Nyoro said, if elected, the team would prioritise legislation meant to address the price of agricultural produce.

They also hit out at Meru governor Kiraitu Murungi accusing him of ignoring their pleas to join Kenya Kwanza.