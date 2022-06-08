Infotrak: Raila Odinga leads DP Ruto in presidential race

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua lead in the latest poll at 42 percent while Kenya Kwanza Presidential candidate William Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua follow at 38 percent

Infotrak Research CEO Angela Ambitho releasing recent poll results at her offices in Lavington on June 8,2022 where she says that Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua are leading at 42percent Photo credit: Evans Habil I Nation Media Group

The poll said Raila would garner 9.3 million votes and DP William Ruto 8.4 million votes.

If elections were held today, Mr Odinga would lead in 20 counties and garner approximately 9.3 million votes while Ruto would lead in 16 counties and garner approximately 8.4 million votes, polls shows.

"We conducted the poll between May 27 and 29, and had 9,000 interviews carried out in all the 47 counties. It also said 290 constituencies were covered with a margin of + or - 1," Infotrak Research CEO Angela Ambitho said.

The poll done after the selection of running mates shows that Ruto’s popularity has dropped from 42 per cent in the last month while Raila’s popularity has remained the same.

Ms Ambitho also attributed the fall of the popularity of Dr Ruto from 42 percent to 38 percent due to the naming of running mates.

"What we see in this research is that the naming of the running mates had a great impact on the popularity of the candidates in some regions," she added.

In regards to gender voting patterns, Mr. Odinga slightly leads with the female vote with 38 percent while DP Ruto has 37 percent of the female vote.

A Nation Media Group opinion poll conducted on May 8 and 9 showed Mr Ruto and the ODM leader tied at 42 per cent of the vote each.