The war within: Kenya Kwanza MPs go after President Ruto's Cabinet Secretaries

A vicious public attack on some Cabinet Secretaries (CSs) by President William Ruto's close allies in Parliament has exposed the power intrigues and war within Kenya's Kwanza administration.

Some of President Ruto's MPs have become the most vocal critics of the CSs, challenging them on their performance amid claims that other interests may be at play to prepare the ground for a possible cabinet reshuffle.

Multiple interviews with some of the Kenya Kwanza MPs revealed a split, but a majority of members insisted they were following President Ruto's instructions to hold the CSs accountable in delivering to the people.

President William Ruto (centre) and CSs from left: Kithure Kindiki (Interior), Ababu Namwamba (Sports), Eliud Owalo (ICT), Florence Bore (Labour) Susan Nakhumucha (Health) and Alfred Mutua (Foreign Affairs). On the right are National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah, Uasin Gishu Woman MP Gladys Shollei and Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei.

Others, however, claimed that political witch-hunting and personal interests could be at the heart of the escalated attack on some CSs. Some of the members said the grilling of some CSs was "designed to crucify them".

Sports and Youth Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba on Wednesday (August 23) became the latest state official to come under heavy criticism over allegations that he failed to facilitate the Kenya team that participated in the Special Olympics in Berlin, Germany in June.

A majority of MPs ganged up against CS Namwamba, forcing him to withdraw and apologise over a letter he wrote to Speaker Moses Wetang'ula accusing National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah and Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei of using "hearsay" in their criticism of his ministry.

Mr Ichung'wah, Mr Cherargei and Uasin Gishu Woman MP Gladys Shollei sparked the attack on the CS, who told the House that there was no need to call for his resignation because "I am doing an exemplary job".

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki.

Labour CS Florence Bore, Foreign Affairs counterpart Alfred Mutua, Susan Nakhumicha (Health), Eliud Owalo (ICT) and Prof Kindiki Kithure (Internal Affairs) are some of the CSs who have found themselves in the crosshairs of Kenya Kwanza MPs over their mandates.

Some of them have found themselves on the receiving end for failing to turn up to answer questions from members of the Senate and National Assembly. The escalation of the daily pressure by the ruling alliance MPs on the CSs to deliver comes barely weeks after President Ruto publicly reprimanded some of his ministers for being clueless about their diaries.

The President also revealed how often he has more details of activities in State Departments than the minister or senior officials. CS Kindiki, his Trade counterpart Moses Kuria and several other officials were also recently asked to explain themselves after being locked out of State House for being late for a meeting.

Some top government officials have also been embroiled in controversies in the discharge of their duties, with officials publicly contradicting each other and in some cases overstepping their mandates.



CS Kindiki and CS Owalo recently contradicted each other over the controversial operation of Worldcoin. The two have since been grilled by MPs and are due to appear again to provide further details on the matter.

Mr Ichung'wah on Wednesday (August 23) warned CSs and other state officials that they have no choice but to account to the people of Kenya. He said he would not use his position as Majority Leader to protect non-performing public servants.

Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua in Nairobi on May 2, 2023.

"No MP serves at the whim of the CS. I want to tell the minister before us and all ministers that I don't hold briefs for any CS or any other state official," Mr Ichung'wah said when CS Namwamba appeared in the National Assembly.

"Some may be mistaken that I am here to hold briefs for CSs, I would hold you accountable just like the minority side would do," the Kikuyu MP added.

But Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa (UDA) told the Nation that some of the escalated attacks on some CSs were not genuine but meant to settle some political scores.

Mr Barasa also claimed that some members of the ruling alliance were using their oversight role to demand favours from the ministry. He says some are using their positions to intimidate those in the executive if they do not give in to their demands.

"You don't expect a minister to wait for athletes at the airport. There are other junior officials who can do that. We know there are rent-seekers in this country. Maybe some proxies did not get some tenders somewhere. If you don't get a tender, you start shouting in parliament," said Mr Barasa.

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha Wafula before the National Assembly's Health Committee on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

National Assembly Deputy Majority Leader Owen Baya told the Nation that some of the CSs had failed Kenyans and needed to be called out for failing to deliver on their mandate.

"The President is very clear that we have to make them work for Kenyans to deliver on the promises we made to Kenyans. Kenyans feel let down by the Ministry of Sports," said Mr Owen.

East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP David Ole Sankok said non-performing CSs should be ready to leave office for those who are ready to work in delivering Kenya's Kwanza agenda.

"Let them know that if there is a reshuffle, it will not be based on friendship or the number of votes you brought to the table, but purely on performance," Mr Sankok said.

He added: "You cannot be lazy and still want to work in this government. If you cannot deliver, just leave for others who are ready to deliver".

National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi and Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni claimed that the negative narrative against some of the CS could be a bait to trigger a reshuffle on the grounds that some of them were not performing.

"I want to advise the CS (Namwamba) to be a good student of history, if you hear Mr Ichung'wah, Ms Shollei, Senator Cherargei pushing such a narrative against you, you can guess how it would end," said Mr Wandayi.

Information, Communication and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo.

Mr Kioni said his experience with past regimes was that whenever there is a plan to shake up the executive, narratives of non-performance are advanced against those targeted for the axe.

"I can see a scenario where some of the CSs are being set up by their leaders to justify a reshuffle. They could create an opportunity out of some of the people he appointed for their role in the campaigns," said Mr Kioni.

Ms Shollei accused the ministry of neglecting athletes, revealing that in some cases she was forced to host athletes after ministry officials failed to receive them.

"I have hosted them for breakfast, lunch and talked to them about their challenges and they tell me their horror stories. They fly economy, the ministry officials fly business and first class, sometimes they have a layover of 14 hours," Ms Shollei claimed.

She further alleged that the country's athletes wear fake uniforms from Nairobi's River Road.

Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Sports and the Arts, Ababu Namwamba before the National Assembly at Parliament buildings in Nairobi on August 23, 2023.

"The other day when our team went to Tunisia for the beach games, they wore fake sports uniforms, imitations from River Road. If you look at the team that went to Trinidad and Tobago, they also wore fake uniforms," she added.

But CS Namwamba dismissed the claims, saying the team did not wear Adidas branded clothes.

"The Kenyan team at this level does not use Adidas as a brand. In fact, the National Olympic Committee of Kenya has an existing contract with Nike and so Kenyan teams are kitted out by Nike by virtue of the contract. We are not aware of the counterfeit Adidas," said the CS.

Labour Cabinet Secretary Florence Bore before the Committee on Diaspora Affairs and Migrant Workers at Continental House in Nairobi on July 6.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Mr Ichung'wah also recently took a swipe at CS Bore when she failed to appear in Parliament to answer questions from MPs on July 5.

"It must be made clear to all our cabinet secretaries that they are not appearing before the National Assembly or Parliament as a favour to anyone. We must make it clear as a House that we will not allow any Cabinet Secretary to take us for a ride," the Kikuyu MP told the House.

He added: "No matter how powerful or mighty you think you are, you must not disrespect the representatives of the people and the institution of Parliament."

Earlier this month, Dr Mutua and Ms Nakhumicha were criticised by the Senate after they failed to show up to answer questions from lawmakers.

Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot said: "I want to draw your attention to the fact that this is unbecoming behaviour on the part of the two CSs. Appearing in Parliament is not a privilege and it is not something to joke about".

Senator Boni Khalwale called for Parliament to take a position that it will not consider any business brought by CSs who do not honour their invitations.