Ababu Namwamba to MPs: I’m in charge… I’ll not resign

Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has maintained that he’s fully in charge of the Sports docket, maintaining that he “inherited a mess” and remains confident he is steering the ministry back on course.

Namwamba, who in charge of the Ministry of Youth Affairs, the Arts and Sports, dismissed claims by Members of Parliament that the country’s sportspeople, especially those with disability, had been neglected and athletes on international assignments poorly kitted.

Namwamba appeared before the MPs on Wednesday primarily over the alleged neglect of the team that represented the country in the Special Olympics in Berlin in June.

Responding to a call for him to resign from Kajiado Central MP Elijah Memusi Kanchory, Namwamba maintained that there’s no reason to force him to resign as he was fully in charge and making good progress in streamlining the Ministry.

Namwamba faced a barrage of questions ranging from late bookings of participants, large idle cheering squads and failure to flag off and receive the team with lawmakers demanding for his resignation over the issue.

From the onset, the House appeared hostile to the CS following his letter to the speaker over his invitation to appear before the lawmakers forcing the former Budalangi MP to apologise to his former colleagues.

What irked MPs in Namwamba letter dated August 22 sent to the speaker and copied to Majority leader Kimani Ichung’wah and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, were the wordings referring some of the allegations facing him as hearsay.

Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang'ula termed the content of the letter as strange and told the CS to apologise to the House before proceeding to answer the questions.

“Writing to the speaker after giving direction is inadvisable, going forward you may need to inform other Cabinet Secretaries that they have no authority to write to the chairman. No CS has any right to give value judgement on the direction of the chairman,” Wetang'ula said.

Ichung’wah termed the letter as condescending to the House warning CSs that he is not under any obligation to defend them while appearing before MPs.

“Let the Cabinet Secretary tell the House which is this hearsay that he alludes to in his letter. Neither the leader of Majority or any MP serving at the whim of any Cabinet Secretary,” Ichung’wah said.

Namwamba apologised to MPs saying the letter was written in good faith and he was willing to subject himself to the House anytime.

“The letter was written in good faith, may I therefore withdraw the content of the letter to the House and unreservedly apologise,” Namwamba said.

Namwamba said the team was well-taken care of by the ministry including rewarding them for exemplary performance.

The CS told MPs that the ministry provided Sh159 million to support the team in their preparation, participation, allowances, accommodation, reception and rewards.

The CS said although he was away on official duties and therefore did not flag off the team nor received them at the airport, the ministry was represented by Sports PS Peter Tum and other senior officials.

“We had a reception at the airport with traditional dancers, officers from the ministry were present and arranged for special arrangements to receive them, we facilitated the reception at Sh18.5 million as cash awards,” Namwamba said.

He said the 14 gold medal winners at the event were awarded with Sh750,000 each, those won silver pocketed Sh500 000 and those won bronze took Sh300,000

Team Kenya scooped 14 gold, four silver and six bronze medals during the games in Berlin.

He said he was not aware of any joyriders pointing out that Team Kenya had 66 athletes, 26 coaches and guides.

“I am not aware of any joyriders accompanying the Kenyan team to any event. The Ministry was only represented by two officials,” Namwamba added.

The question by Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah came after the Special Olympics team appeared before the House last week complaining about the treatment they received during the games.

MPs accused Namwamba of not being" fully in charge" of happenings in the ministry and has neglected teams representing the country in international events.

Yatta MP Robert Ngui said the ministry of sports should provide the list of delegation that travelled to Germany with the team.

“I have read somewhere that the cheering squad comprised girlfriends of the ministry officials, I want the minister to share the list of the Kenyan delegation,” Ngui said.

Ainabkoi MP Samuel Chepkonga told Namwamba to account for the money which he said was used to accommodate the team in Germany yet the German government hosted the team.

“I have no doubt whatsoever in my mind, work, imagination that I am perfuming well as CS Sports. I believe there is no sufficient ground for me to resign,” Namwamba said.

Kipipiri MP Wanjiku Muhia, who was in Germany during the event, accused the CS of misleading the House by stating that the ministry catered for the accommodation and transport for the team.

The MP said the team was accommodated by the German government and were given badges for free transport.

On Talanta Hela digital app aimed at tapping talents across the country, Namwamba said there has been a delay on the availability of the app in phones due to the delay in the completion of a screening room at Kasarani Stadium.