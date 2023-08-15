Cheptai, Mwaniki win Devolution Conference 5km races

The 2017 World Cross Country champion Irene Cheptai Tuesday won the Devolution Conference 5km race in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

She crossed the line after clocking 17:04.6 ahead of Sophia Jepchirchir who timed 17:05.5 and Winnie Boinett was third in 17:16.1.

Cheptai, who is coming back from injury, was using the race ahead of the Copenhagen Half Marathon on September 17 in Denmark.

Related Omanyala to link up with team mates in Budapest Athletics

She withdrew from the World Cross Country Championships team in February after picking a fracture injury, but is glad to be back running.

“I’m so happy to have won today despite the stiff competition from the other athletes. Being in the top 10 positions in the North Rift shows that I’m in good shape,” said Cheptai.

In the men’s category, the Nairobi Marathon 10km champion Peter Mwaniki stormed into victory after timing 15:51.2 ahead of Weldon Langat who clocked 15:12.5, while Charles Rotich was in third place after clocking 15:13.3.

Fresh from winning the Belgut 10km road race in Kericho County, Mwaniki said that his family has been pushing him to continue training and do well as he looks forward to a good season.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba said he was happy to see slight improvement on the Kipchoge Keino Stadium which has been under construction.

“This place is much better than how I found it and I’m happy to see the progress. We want to make sure the project is complete to reward our athletes who have always marketed our country in the global events,” said Namwamba.

He also wished Team Kenya success ahead of the World Athletics Championships which kick offs in Budapest, Hungary on Saturday.

“We have a strong team that started jetting out of the country on Monday and we want them to conquer the world and bring medals home. We made sure that the allowances were paid on time as one way of boosting their morale while at the camp,” added Namwamba.

ChapaBet C.E.O. George Omondi said that the partnership underlines their unwavering commitment to nurturing local sports, fostering emerging talent, and championing grassroots initiatives that embody the spirit of community and collaboration.