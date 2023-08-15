I’m not incompetent, Tvet PS Mworia speaks of sacking threats

Barely a month after President William Ruto publicly announced the ‘incompetency’ of a section of his Cabinet, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (Tvet), Principal Secretary (PS) Dr Esther Mworia has revealed the threats she is receiving.

The PS said unknown people have been sending her messages claiming she is among the incompetent PSs ‘mentioned’ by the Head of State during a cabinet meeting recently.

Two weeks ago, President Ruto revealed that some of his members of the cabinet are not well versed with their mandates as he put them in the spotlight.

The Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and heads of parastatals later signed a performance contract at State House, Nairobi.

However, Dr Mworia said she is not moved by the threats. She has not reported the matter to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Speaking during the Principal's Annual Conference from both public and private teacher training institutions in Mombasa, the PS urged her ‘tormentor’ to reveal his or her identity.

“Some people write to me unanimous letters. …you. I said okay…Amen. But I will say again here....you write another one, it is okay, I am not complaining,” said the PS.

She went on: “But if you are man enough…why don’t you sign that letter and identify yourself as the one who has written it? Then we can engage. Even if you are bigger than me, we can engage. The truth has to be said even if it does not always go down our throats comfortably.”

“But I have a mandate and I will deliver. Let’s hold hands, and make this a reality,” the PS told the principals of teacher training colleges.

However, the PS said threats and intimidation are normal.