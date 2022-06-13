Karua to DP Ruto: Humble yourself and respect Uhuru as the boss

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya running mate Martha Karua has criticized Deputy President William Ruto for behaving as a co-president in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government, which she said led to disrespect and competition with his boss.

Speaking yesterday when she stormed DP Ruto's political bastion of Uasin Gishu, Ms Karua said the DP should have learnt to humble himself and respected his boss, especially for a man seeking to be president.

In Machakos, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, in a meeting attended by Raila Odinga, pledged to work with governors Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) and Kitui’s Charity Ngilu to deliver the 1.7 million votes in the Ukambani region.

“I want to assure Baba (Mr Odinga) that I am going to help him because he has invited me to assist him politically. I will stand behind him, I will help him and we will work and you will not hear those noises you are currently hearing in that office,” said Ms Karua.

“Everybody must understand his/her responsibilities. If you are called deputy president, be like one. There cannot be two chairmen in one meeting. There can never be two presidents at a time in a country. There can never be two governors in a county. If you are a deputy, please be a deputy and not co-president.”

Ms Karua, who received a warm reception in Eldoret, said there is no way DP Ruto could vie for the country's top seat while disrespecting his boss.

In Machakos, Mr Musyoka, who has accepted Mr Odinga’s offer to be Chief Minister, said he was ready to work with Prof Kibwana and Ms Ngilu.

“Together with my sister Charity and brother Prof Kibwana we shall ensure that Mr Odinga becomes Kenya’s fifth president,” he said at Masinga Township in Machakos County, signalling the end of the political rivalry which has characterized his relationship with the county bosses.

The rivalry intensified after he dithered in supporting Mr Odinga’s presidential bid.

“There is no way I could have made the mistake of joining a camp of thieves. I have a long history with Mr Odinga and that is why I have decided to support him and his deputy Martha Karua so that we secure the future of this country; the future of our children,” Mr Musyoka said.

Buoyed by the apparent unity of his Ukambani allies, Mr Odinga addressed rallies at Masinga, Matuu, Mwala, Masii and Athi River townships.

He pledged to stem the high cost of living and revamp the country's economy and healthcare system if he wins the August 9 General Election. At Matuu, he pledged to address food security in Ukambani by rolling out an aggressive water harvesting programme.

The trip did not end without some drama. A major showdown between supporters of former State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita and former Transport Chief Administrative Secretary Wavinya Ndeti who are in the Machakos governorship race greeted Mr Odinga's maiden outing with Mr Musyoka as intense sibling rivalry rocked the coalition. The rallies were punctuated by shouting matches between supporters of Mr Waita of Chama Cha Uzalendo and those of Ms Ndeti, the Wiper candidate.

Trouble started at Masinga Township where a section of Mr Musyoka’s goons elbowed Mr Nzioka. Before the former ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta regained stability, the Wiper leader trained his guns on him as he openly campaigned for Ms Ndeti.

He accused Mr Waita of undermining him.