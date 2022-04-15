Kapseret, Subukia, Gichugu incumbents win UDA primaries

Lawmakers Oscar Sudi, Johanna Ng’eno, Joseph Tonui, Charity Kathambi, Gichimu Githinji and Samuel Kinuthia easily won their primaries on Thursday, as they seek a return to their parliamentary seats for another five years.

Sudi is seeking his third term representing Kapseret constituents in the National Assembly. He got 14,531 votes in the primaries against Pauline Tuwei's 4,144 votes.

Gichugu MP Gichimu Githinji bagged the UDA ticket after defeating his two rivals. Githinji garnered 13,034 votes to win the party primaries. His closest rival, Clement Munya, polled 5,853 while Dr David Makanga was last with 3,729 votes.

Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ng’eno also won the UDA primary. Mr Ng’eno, who is serving his second term, garnered 14, 381 votes against his only competitor David Keter who got 9,128 votes.