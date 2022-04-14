Ruto: Aggrieved aspirants will get second chance in party nominations

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party will repeat the nominations in areas which experienced chaos and delays during the day-long exercise today.

Speaking at the party headquarters in Nairobi at the conclusion of the exercise late on Thursday evening, Deputy President William Ruto said the repeat nominations will be conducted next week on Tuesday.

While acknowledging that exercise was hampered by logistical challenges in some areas, the Deputy President largely expressed satisfaction with the way the exercise was done.

"I applaud the National Elections Board (NEB) for the nomination exercise that has been successful. We experienced challenges in some area which will be investigated and if necessary the polls might be repeated," Dr Ruto said.

At the same time, the Deputy President challenged the Independent and Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to take lessons from the party.