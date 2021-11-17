Kanu blames OKA tensions on Nasa’s ‘chronic wounds’

Kanu is digging in in the ongoing tension in the One Kenya Alliance (OKA), blaming it on the “wounds that did not heal” in the National Super Alliance (Nasa).

This follows a statement by allies of Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi who accused Kanu chairman and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi of hatching a plot to take OKA back to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga’s fold.

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala and other Mudavadi allies described Mr Moi as the coalition’s “weakest link” following his continued comments to have OKA work with Mr Odinga, an arrangement the former sees as a return to Nasa, which was disbanded following endless wrangles.

The comments angered Kanu leaders, who now say the party will not relent in its push to revive a Nasa-like union, akin to what was witnessed in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional changes.

The OKA team was incorporated in the BBI, which was being led by Mr Odinga and President Kenyatta.

“We want the unity witnessed during the BBI process and ask our colleagues to look beyond their interests and put the nation ahead of everything,” Kanu Secretary General Nick Salat told the Nation.

Mr Salat added that Kanu would not relent in the drive to ensure OKA works with Mr Odinga and President Kenyatta as the General Election approaches.

The ANC wants Kanu to “make up its mind” on backing Mr Odinga or OKA.

Mr Malala claimed Senator Moi had a “weak body language politically”.

“Recently, you heard Senator Gideon Moi say we are working with Raila. OKA is strong if it remains intact. You weaken the coalition the moment you start thinking we will be a branch of Raila. You weaken our entire programme and coalition,” Mr Malala told NTV yesterday.

“We cannot pull out of Nasa because of reasons known to Kenyans, and then be taken back a few months later. We are not ready to go back to that abusive marriage. We want to make it clear that Raila is not working with OKA.”

The Kakamega senator last weekend led a group of ANC leaders to demand that the alliance names its presidential flagbearer by Christmas or the party and goes it alone in 2022.

The lawmaker insists that Senator Moi’s dalliance with Mr Odinga is a threat to OKA.

Senator Malala wants Mr Moi to prove his loyalty to OKA by pulling out of the post-election agreement the party signed with President Kenyatta’s Jubilee last year.

“We made the brave step of moving out of Nasa in order to form OKA. We want to challenge our friends in Kanu to abandon the alliance with Jubilee and come to OKA. You cannot be in two coalitions at the same time,” Senator Malala said.

ANC, Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper Party, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula’s Ford Kenya and former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto’s Chama Cha Mashinani were part of the disbanded Nasa whose presidential flagbearer in 2017 was Mr Odinga.

Presidential candidate

Mr Musyoka was the ODM leader’s running mate.

Following what Mr Mudavadi, Mr Musyoka and Mr Wetang’ula said was betrayal by Mr Odinga not to back any of them in 2022 as had been suggested in 2017, the three teamed up with the Baringo senator to form OKA.

And although the four insist that OKA will field a presidential candidate, comments by Senator Moi and Mr Musyoka have betrayed what ANC sees as a plan to push the coalition back Mr Odinga in the 2022 presidential race.

There is also a perception that Mr Kenyatta prefers his successor to be the ODM leader.

On Sunday, Mr Mudavadi took a swipe at Mr Odinga’s proposal to give Sh6,000 to every poor household in a Sh12 billion per month plan.