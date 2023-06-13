Kanini Kega-led Jubilee party faction gives notice to withdraw from Azimio

The battle over former President Uhuru Kenyatta's Jubilee Party has taken a new turn after the faction led by East Africa and Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Kanini Kega threatened to pull out of the Azimio One Kenya coalition led by Raila Odinga.

Mr Kega, who is the party's acting secretary-general, said the decision to withdraw from the coalition follows a decision taken at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on June 6.

“Further take notice that pursuant to Article 33.1.1 & 2 of the Party Constitution as read together with Article 22.1 of the Deed of Agreement for Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition dated 12th March 2022 Jubilee Party herby gives the notice to withdraw from the Deed of Agreement for the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition,” read the notice of withdrawal.

According to the Deed of Agreement governing the withdrawal of coalition parties from the Azimio Coalition, a party must give three months' notice to the Coalition Council of its intention to withdraw.

According to the Deed of Agreement, the Jubilee Party has up to three months to formally withdraw from the coalition. After withdrawing from the coalition, the party is free to join other coalitions.

The notice of withdrawal from the coalition comes barely a week after the faction announced that it would hold a Special National Delegates Conference at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre on 22 July.

This comes after the faction dismissed another NDC held at Ngong Racecourse hosted by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The NDC had resolved to kick out a number of leaders including Mr Kega and other nominated officials including nominated MP Sabina Chege.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula last week declined to effect the removal of Ms Chege as deputy minority whip following a court order.