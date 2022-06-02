Kalonzo set to rejoin Azimio today

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka yesterday June 1 hinted at the possibility of rejoining the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition when he delivered Mr Raila Odinga’s condolences at a funeral in Machakos County.

Mr Kalonzo is expected at an Azimio presidential rally later today at Vision Grounds, Mukuru Kwa Njenga, Nairobi County.

Yesterday, while speaking in public for the first time after parting ways with Mr Odinga when he lost the running mate position to Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua, Mr Musyoka said he would declare his final stand tomorrow.

“I shall declare my stand on the presidency. This time round I shall make the final decision. I shall not spare anything. It will be a scorched earth policy so that we must save this nation,” he said.

Mr Musyoka was addressing mourners during the funeral of Mzee Joseph Katithi at Kyawango village in the company of Senators Agnes Kavindu (Machakos) and Enoch Wambua (Kitui).

In the clearest signal yet that he was heading back to Mr Odinga’s camp, the former vice president delivered tributes he said were from President Kenyatta, Mr Odinga, Ms Karua and Kanu chairman Gideon Moi.

Mr Kenyatta, Mr Odinga, Mr Moi and Mr Musyoka sit in the 12-member Azimio Council, the coalition’s highest decision making organ.

“I should have been here earlier but I first attended the Madaraka Day celebrations where I was sitting next to Martha Karua. She does not know this place but has asked me to deliver her tributes. President Kenyatta also sent his tributes. And as I was walking out, my brother Raila saw me; he also sent his greetings. Gideon Moi has also sent his greetings,” Mr Musyoka said.

He also urged supporters to elect only Wiper candidates in the August 9 General Election to enhance his value in the “next administration”.

Mr Musyoka accused allies of Deputy President William Ruto in the region of being agents of those who “despise” the community.

“I had said that I would be silent for a while. I have decided to speak today in honour of the departed. Although I have no problem with my brothers and sisters in the Kamba community, they have been stumbling blocks in my efforts to push for our interests,” he said.

“If Kalonzo was not a Kamba, he would have become the President already. We have been despised for many years as a community but that is not my agenda today,” he said.

Mr Musyoka decried the economic hardships facing the country in the wake of a prolonged drought. “This election comes at a time when the country is facing hunger and high cost of living. We were and are still ready to rebuild the economy. What we shall not do is condoning crooked people,” he said.

Mr Musyoka is under a lot of pressure from his allies to join Mr Odinga’s camp. His announcement will come ahead of his date with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission for clearance as a presidential candidate.