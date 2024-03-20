Kalonzo Musyoka: I'm fit to lead Azimio

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has declared that he is the most suitable candidate to lead the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition in the absence of Mr Raila Odinga, who is eyeing the chairmanship of the African Union Commission (AUC).

The former deputy president said as a veteran politician, he has what it takes to unite Kenyans and other leaders to chart a new course for the country.

"Even if Baba goes to Addis Ababa, we will come together. The Wiper party will be more powerful and I urge you all to register as bona fide members," Mr Musyoka said in Kehancha while addressing a roadside gathering.

The Wiper leader criticised the Kenya Kwanza administration, accusing President William Ruto of assenting to the new Affordable Housing Bill, which re-introduced the mandatory 1.5 per cent levy on income, even after the courts declared it illegal.

"We will continue to oppose the forced taxation of Kenyans to fund the affordable housing project. This is what will bring them home. They want to ruin our country but we have said no," Mr Musyoka added.

The Wiper leader said President Ruto should be worried because some Kenyans who are struggling with the high cost of living are now heckling him in public meetings.

"They want to rule with an iron fist. When Kenyans heckle them like they did in Kericho and Bomet, they start intimidating them," said Mr Musyoka.

He accused the Kenya Kwanza government of failing to meet the expectations of many Kenyans as promised during the election campaign.

"Schools will close next week because the government has not given them capitation grants. This means they will be saddled with debts they owe to suppliers. Everyone in Kenya is crying. There is no reprieve, but as Azimio we will stand with Kenyans," said Mr Musyoka.

Mr Musyoka also poked holes in the government's decision to centralise all its payment services through the e-Citizen, saying the system will provide a platform for a few people to enrich themselves.

"Every day, millions are collected through the platform but they cannot even pay the striking doctors," Mr Musyoka lamented.

Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) leader Eugene Wamalwa accused the Kwanza government of lying that it would reduce the cost of living for Kenyans within its first 100 days in office.

"They told you that within this period they will put money in your pockets. Have you seen it? Has it been put in the pockets of the boda boda operators? All that money is only benefiting them," said Mr Wamalwa.

The two leaders, who have been crisscrossing different parts of the country together, will tour Kisii and Nyamira counties on Thursday before concluding their three-day visit to South Nyanza region tomorrow with a meeting with Kisii leaders.