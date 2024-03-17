Azimio Demos

Taking over from Raila Odinga: Inside Kalonzo Musyoka’s 2027 game plan

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka waves at Azimio supporters in Kawangware, Nairobi, during anti-government demonstrations on March 27, 2023.

Photo credit: Kennedy Amungo | Nation Media Group

By  Moses Nyamori

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • A number of Raila’s allies are gravitating towards Wiper boss Kalonzo.
  • Kalonzo has heightened his engagements for purposes of the 2027 presidential race.
  • In October last year, Raila gave indication that Azimio la Umoja One Kenya alliance would rally behind Kalonzo.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Why the US wants Kenya to send police to Haiti

    Police in Port-au-Prince, Haiti

  2. PREMIUM New crime alert: How burglers are finding targets at funerals

    Burglar

  3. PREMIUM Kagwanja: Ruto-Odinga ‘handshake’ is a wake-up call to plan for 2027

    President William Ruto

  4. PREMIUM Pinch of widening State levies gets more painful

    National Treasury

  5. PREMIUM Survivors in Ruto purge of Uhuru ambassadors

    William Ruto