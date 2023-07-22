Kalonzo confirms meeting Western envoys as allies insist no deal reached yet

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Friday met several ambassadors from Europe, the US and the United Nations at his Karen residence as international efforts to broker a truce between the opposition and the government gathered momentum.

Mr Musyoka told the Nation that he had discussions with the envoys, but did not give details on what was said. Sources privy to the discussions said the diplomats pressed the opposition Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition to stop anti-government protests.

“I met Western ambassadors plus the UN. We agreed not to brief the media. Please bear with me,” Mr Musyoka sent a text to the Nation last evening. Another source in the diplomatic circles reported “no deal so far”.

three-dayOn Friday Azimio One Kenya coalition chief, Raila Odinga – who had been misreported by some media outlets as having attended the meeting – rejected the reports even as the three-day protests appeared to have fizzled out.

“Dear Kenyans, I am under the weather, battling a strong strain of flu, hence keeping off public engagements and meetings. I have, therefore, held no meeting with any envoys as reported,” Mr Odinga tweeted.

The Commonwealth in a statement said it is concerned with the escalating violence, and asked leaders to resolve the challenges Kenya faces through dialogue. “The Commonwealth stands ready to assist in any way possible in resolving the conflict and disruption. Dialogue is the best solution to the current situation,” the statement said.

“We strongly encourage parties to engage in constructive dialogue, based upon Commonwealth values and mutual respect and for Kenya’s leaders to quickly explore practical and sustainable solutions to the challenges their country and communities face.”

Sources said during the talks yesterday, the diplomats raised concerns on what they see as the negative impact of the opposition-led protests against the high cost of living, that have seen nearly 30 people killed, according to rights groups.

“Mr Musyoka gave the diplomats audience. The Azimio position is that we are not interested in a handshake government but in addressing the myriad issues affecting Kenya, especially the cost of living,” said an opposition lawmaker briefed on the talks.

The Nation was also told that the diplomats demanded an end to the protests and called for dialogue. National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi and Jubilee Party Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni briefly addressed the media after the diplomats left.

They did not, however, say if they had attended the briefing with the diplomats, or what was discussed at the meeting. Another MP who sought anonymity said Mr Musyoka did not give any commitments.

“Our leader listened to the diplomats. He says he did not give commitments despite indicating that the government side has agreed to talk to Azimio. He promised to engage the leadership of the opposition since today was the third day of protests,” the lawmaker said.

Mr Odinga has maintained his position not to engage President Ruto, saying he is not ready for a truce that mirrors the one on March 9, 2018 with then-President Uhuru Kenyatta following a post-election crisis. The two were pictured shaking hands outside Harambee House then.

“The leadership will be meeting to review the progress of the protests and the way forward,” another lawmaker said.

Mr Musyoka’s meeting with the diplomats came barely days after the ambassadors of Australia, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Ukraine, the United States, Canada, Finland, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland and the United Kingdom issued a statement on the ongoing demonstrations. The diplomats expressed dismay with the deaths and violence, including the use of live rounds by police officers. Kalonzo and Western diplomats in meeting.

The protests have also seen widespread destruction of property. “We recognise the daily hardship faced by Kenyans and urge all parties to table their concerns through meaningful dialogue and resolve their differences peacefully to build the nation together, ensuring no further loss of life,” the statement by the ambassadors said.

They said they were ready to support the Kenya Kwanza administration and President William Ruto on one hand and Mr Odinga on the other resolve their differences peacefully.

Meanwhile, Mr Musyoka said he had been under “house arrest” since Tuesday evening. He said several vehicles he believes belong to police had been parked near his residence.

“I have received reports that the people in these vehicles should arrest me the instant I leave the house. They have been all over the place,” the Wiper Party boss said by phone. “Wednesday was tough. There were about six vehicles parked strategically around my house.” He added that the police officers were monitoring his movements and that the presence of journalists helped.

Mr Wandayi and Mr Kioni appeared from the compound shortly after the diplomats left yesterday morning.

“It is unfortunate that Mr Musyoka has been essentially under house arrest since Tuesday. We came to check on him as soon as you (media) arrived. Those who put him under house arrest gave way but he is in high spirits,” Mr Wandayi said. The Ugunja MP added that the Wiper Party leader was still engaged in Azimio la Umoja One Kenya alliance activities.

The National Assembly Minority Leader said the opposition is impressed with the protests, adding that the alliance would make announcements for next week in the coming three days.