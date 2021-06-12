Justin Muturi alleges plot to crown another Mt Kenya spokesman

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi on Saturday alleged a plot to divide Mount Kenya East region to ensure that it does not produce the country’s next president in 2022.

The National Assembly Speaker made the allegations when he received a delegation of Kenya National Union of Teachers and Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers from the region at his Kanyuambora rural home in Embu County.

Mr Muturi claimed that plans were underway to crown another leader from the area as Mt Kenya region spokesman. The National Assembly Speaker made these allegations as Mt Kenya leaders allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta met at Lusoi Lodge in Nyeri in an attempt to chart a joint political course.

"I have information that those opposed to my recent coronation at Mukurwe Wa Nyagathanga in Murang'a are planning to plant another spokesman,” he said.

He claimed that some of his political opponents from Central Kenya were behind the scheme to split the region.

“Those opposed to my coronation are even meeting in Nyeri but I'm not scared," he said in reference to governors and other leaders from Central Kenya.

Mr Muturi said Mount Kenya East could also produce a person to take over the county's leadership after President Uhuru Kenyatta retires.

He advised the residents to remain united and support one of their own to take over power.

The National Assembly Speaker called on the residents to ensure that their votes for the top country's seat were not split by enemies of Mount Kenya East.

The teachers promised to support Mr Muturi and vowed to start campaigning for Mr Muturi in the entire Mt Kenya region.

"You are our choice for Presidential candidate and we shall woo voters to elect you," Meru Central Knut Executive Secretary Caxton Miungi said.

The leaders claimed that Mount Kenya East had, for a long time, been given a raw deal when it comes to employment.

Mr Muturi said that he was equal to the task and told the leaders to support him.

"I have handled very challenging issues even in Parliament and emerged victorious so leading Kenya is not a big deal,” he said.

He criticised those opposed to his coronation as the Mt Kenya region’s spokesperson