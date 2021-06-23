Jubilee takes first step to coalition with ODM

Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga during the commissioning of the construction works of Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium, Kisumu County.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Justus Ochieng'

What you need to know:

  • Jubilee Deputy Secretary General Joshua Kuttuny said a wide range of issues were discussed, including coalitions with like-minded parties.
  • Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru calls for introspection to address the challenges facing President’s party.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee has taken the first step within party structures in its bid to forge a coalition with Mr Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

