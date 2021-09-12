Dr Noah Wekesa
Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Jubilee Party was doomed to fail from the outset, says Noah Wekesa

By  Patrick Lang'at  &  Barnabas Bii

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party was doomed to fail from the start after going against advice on nominating its national officials, a former minister who co-chaired a committee that brought together 12 parties to form the mega political outfit in 2016 has told the Sunday Nation.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.