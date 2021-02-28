Musalia Mudavadi tells Raila Odinga to brace for battle of his life

ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi

ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi addresses faithful at Living Waters EAPC Church in Chugu, Meru County, on February 28, 2021.

Photo credit: David Muchui | Nation Media Group

By  David Muchui

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mr Mudavadi added that the residents of Mt Kenya cannot be auctioned in the political market.

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has told opposition leader Raila Odinga to brace for the battle of his life in the 2022 presidential election, insisting that he is not begging for anyone's endorsement.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. France ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy sentenced to prison

    sark-pic

  2. Facebook to roll out news platform in Germany this May

  3. India banks on mutual trust, culture for lasting peace in Kashmir

  4. China bans harsh punishments in schools

  5. Kimani Ngunjiri's last born son dies

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.