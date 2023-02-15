Jubilee NEC meeting which suspended Jeremiah Kioni was legal, Registrar rules

Allies of former President Uhuru Kenyatta have been dealt another blow after Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu dismissed their plea that the Jubilee Party National Executive Council (NEC) was illegal.

In a response to Jeremiah Kioni, Ms Nderitu said the NEC which was convened on Friday in Nakuru by party’s national chairman Nelson Dzuya was properly constituted as per the Jubilee’s Constitution.

“This office acknowledges receipt of your letter dated February 10, 2023 and received on February 13, 2023 on claims of an illegal Jubilee Party (JP) National Executive Council meeting held on February 10, 2023,” she said.

Ms Nderitu referred Mr Kioni to Jubilee’s Constitution on the duties of various national party officials hence validating the Friday’s NEC.

“Upon review of your letter in line with the party constitution, this Office draws your attention to the following provisions of the JP constitution; article 10.5 on the duties of the Secretary General, article 10.6 on the duties of the Deputy Secretary General, article 8.2(0) on the powers of the NEC, article 23 on quorum and article 29(5) on the general leadership provisions,”

“Upon review of the documents of the NEC meeting submitted to this office by the Deputy Secretary General, it is noted that they have met the requisite threshold of convening and holding a meeting. The party has been advised to invoke the provisions of the party constitution on Internal Dispute Resolution Mechanism (IDRM) and party discipline to resolve the raised issues,” said Ms Nderitu.

Jubilee Party’s NEC had resolved to suspend Jeremiah Kioni, David Murathe, Kagwe Gichohi as Secretary General, Vice chairman and national treasurer respectively.

East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Kanini Kega, Eldas MP Eldas Keynan and his Kitui South counterpart Rachel Nyamai were picked as Secretary General, Vice chairman and National Treasurer respectively in an acting capacity.

Bahati MP Irene Njoki, nominated MP Sabina Chege, nominated Senator Margaret Kamar and Nyamira Woman Rep Jerusha Momanyi were co-opted as NEC members.