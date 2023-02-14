Parties registrar upholds Jubilee move to push out Uhuru Kenyatta allies

Jubilee Party has successfully elbowed out allies of former Head of State Uhuru Kenyatta from the top organ of the former ruling party.

The National Executive Council (NEC), which was convened earlier in February in Nakuru, had resolved to suspend Jeremiah Kioni, David Murathe, Kagwe Gichohi as secretary-general, vice chairman and national treasurer, respectively.

In response to Jubilee’s resolutions, Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu said the NEC was properly constituted - per the party’s constitution - which means that those who were appointed in acting capacity will take over officially.

“This office acknowledges receipt of your letter dated February 10 and received on February 13, on the Jubilee Party National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on February 10, wherein you submitted a notice of a NEC meeting dated February 2, minutes of the NEC meeting, resolutions of the NEC and a list of NEC members present at the meeting,” Ms Nderitu said in the letter addressed to Jubilee’s Deputy Secretary-General Joshua Kutuny.

“The office has taken notice of the content of your submissions and the resolutions. It is also noted that the meeting was properly convened as per the party constitution.”

According to the party’s constitution, the chairperson is the one to preside over and chair meetings of the NEC, the management committee and the National Advisory Committee.

The NEC is also mandated to constitute disciplinary committee as well as ensure proper order, discipline and strict adherence to the party’s constitution, by–laws, and policies by all officials, members and organs of the party, and ensuring they convene their meetings as per the constitution.

East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Kanini Kega, Eldas MP Eldas Keynan and his Kitui South counterpart Rachel Nyamai were selected as acting secretary-general, vice chairman and national treasurer, respectively.

Bahati MP Irene Njoki, nominated MP Sabina Chege, nominated Senator Margaret Kamar and Nyamira Woman Representative Jerusha Momanyi were co-opted as NEC members.

Party policies

Ms Nderitu instructed the former ruling party to initiate internal dispute resolution mechanisms for the process of suspending the former Ndaragwa MP and Mr Murathe to be complete.

“It is expected that the party shall update the office on the progress of the internal dispute resolution and disciplinary processes. You are further required to adhere to the provisions of the party constitution as you undertake the said processes,” she said.

Mr Kutuny told the Nation on Tuesday that the party will form a disciplinary committee as well as send show-cause letters to the suspended officials.

“The process of disciplinary action starts immediately and the chairperson will form the committee. We are going to issue the show-cause letters today to the three party officials who have been suspended,” he said.

With Jubilee having pronounced itself as exiting from Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition, Ms Nderitu has advised the former ruling party to follow the provisions of the coalition’s agreement.

November 9, 2022 marked 90 days after the August 9 General Election, allowing any of the 26 Azimio affiliate parties to kick-start the process of parting ways.

Article 22 of the Azimio coalition agreement states that any party within the coalition may quit upon giving 90 days’ notice to the coalition’s council.

Former Kajiado Senator Peter Mositet told the Nation they have decided not to be part of Azimio protest rallies because the former Head of State has not given any direction on the matter.

He also said their decision to remove Mr Kioni and Mr Murathe is not a betrayal to Mr Kenyatta as the duo have failed to consult other members on managing the affairs of the former ruling party.

“Who has seen our party leader chairing any Azimio meeting? He is busy leading peace initiatives in the region hence we could not just wait. We had to act immediately. Kioni and Murathe have not consulted any of us and there has been no meeting since 2022 February National Delegates Convention (NDC) and there was compliance which was expected from us by the Registrar of Political Parties,” said Mr Mositet.