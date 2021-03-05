Joho has a right to seek ODM presidential ticket, says Raila

ODM leader Raila Odinga with Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho during a rally at Caltex grounds in Likoni yesterday. Mr Odinga has concluded his Coast tour. 


Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  Mohamed Ahmed

  • Mr Odinga said ODM is a democratic party and would not exclude anyone from seeking an opportunity to run for any seat.

  • Mr Odinga said Mr Joho had done a good job as an MP and governor and now has the right to go for the presidential ticket.

ODM leader Raila Odinga yesterday said he supports Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho’s right to run for president on the party’s ticket.

