Joho has a right to seek ODM presidential ticket, says Raila

ODM leader Raila Odinga yesterday said he supports Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho’s right to run for president on the party’s ticket.

Mr Odinga said ODM is a democratic party and would not exclude anyone from seeking an opportunity to run for any seat.

“As ODM, we want to cement democracy. We want all those who want to go for the seat to come on the field. Governors (Amason) Kingi, (Wycliffe) Oparanya and Joho should all come and contest for the ticket. ODM members will decide. I support democracy and that is why I support Joho,” said Mr Odinga in Kongowea as he raised Mr Joho’s hand.

Mr Odinga said Mr Joho had done a good job as an MP and governor and now has the right to go for the presidential ticket.

At the same time, Mr Odinga once again called on Mr Kingi to shelve his plan to push for the formation of a Coast party.

“There are different types of waters. There is water from a swamp, a river and an ocean. Governor Joho and I have been swimming in the ocean together with Governor Kingi. I now want to ask Kingi, why does he want to leave the sea and go swim in a swamp? You want to leave a national party and go to a regional party?” asked Mr Odinga.

Corruption

Speaking in Likoni, Mr Odinga said he has not announced that he will run for the presidency adding that his priority currently is on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

He said the BBI seeks to change Kenyans’ lives by addressing issues affecting them, including corruption, election rigging, unemployment and tribalism.

He said it is through BBI that the revenue allocation to counties will rise from 15 per cent to 35 per cent and that more money will go towards helping the youth and women.

Meanwhile, Governor Joho said he will go for the presidential ticket on an ODM ticket “to the end”. “When I said I want to be president, I meant it. I am not insane. I will contest for the ticket. If Baba wins it, I will support him,” he said.